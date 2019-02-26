IAF strike Pakistan, POK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes live updates: Some raised questions over the preparedness of Pakistan Air Force, while some questioned the veracity of strikes. The strikes were carried out 14 days after the terror attack on CRPF convoy in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, which left 40 jawans dead. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of the attack.

IAF strike Pakistan, POK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes update: Pakistani Twitter wants retaliation, some want better sense: After the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Balakot sector on Tuesday morning, the social media users of Pakistan reacted differently. Some raised questions over the preparedness of Pakistan Air Force, while some questioned the veracity of airstrikes. These strikes were carried out 14 days after the terror attack on CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, which left 40 jawans dead. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of the attack. In order to punish the perpetrators, IAF today launched strikes on terror sanctuaries. Pakistan continues to remain in denial mode.

Here are the reactions of Pakistani Twitter users over the surgical strikes:

A netizen Nouman Ahmad, said that how did IAF enter Pakistani territory, how did they go unharmed, is Pakistan seriously lagging behind in technology than India?

Sir question is how did they enter ??? how did they go unharmed??? Are we seriously lagging in technology that much. — Nouman Ahmad (@NoumanA48153389) February 26, 2019

Asma Sharif, another user said that all the parliamentarians should come to Parliament and give a message of unity to India.

Khan sahab plz Parliament me ayen or sab mil k dushmano ko unity ka message den — Asma Sharif (@AsmaNaz44) February 26, 2019

Mubashar Naqvi, a netizen raised the issue of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s invitation to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj for its 46th session of foreign ministers’ conclave, scheduled for March 1-2 in Abu Dhabi. Naqvi said that let’s keep it aside what happened last night, Sushma Swaraj is the guest of honour at OIC’s meet. Does Pakistan have the courage to boycott the meet?

Let's keep it aside what happened last night. Just to remind u that Indian FM @SushmaSwaraj is the Guest of Honour in upcoming OIC meeting. Where #Pakistan stands? Have they courage to boycott @OIC_OCI meeting? @TalatHussain12 @UmarCheema1 @aimaMK @ShahMehmoodQur1 @ImranKhanPTI — Mubashar Naqvi (@SMubasharNaqvi) February 26, 2019

Fatima Bhutto another user maintained that she wanted peace between two countries. Fatima said she prays for peace between India and Pakistan.

I pray for peace for India and Pakistan. — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 26, 2019

Owais Iftikhar said it is ironic how IAF entered Pakistan.

Sir that should be done! It is irony that they entered Pakistan. Being Pakistani we can’t even think of their invasion to our lands! #Balakot — Owais Iftikhar (@exoticeyed) February 26, 2019

Saqib Ali Abbasi, another user said that the whole nation stands with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

I pray for peace for India and Pakistan. — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 26, 2019

Shahid Khattak, a netizen claimed that Pakistan stands for global and regional peace but not on the cost of the country’s sovereignty.

A Twitterati, Faisal Bin Bashir raised questions over the strikes, saying 12 Mirage-2000 jets dropped 1000 kg bombs and before heading back from Balakot they also counted 300 dead bodies in the dark of early morning.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More