US urges India, Pakistan to avoid military action: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has issued an official statement regarding escalating India-Pakistan tensions. The statement has come in the wake of counter-terrorism action by India against the February 14 Pulwama terror strike. In the statement, Pompeo has urged India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to continue maintaining peace and security in the region.

US Secy of State issues statement in the light of strike by Indian Air Force in Balakot;states,"I spoke to Pak Foreign Min to underscore priority of de-escalating current tensions by avoiding military action&urgency of Pak taking action against terror groups operating on its soil pic.twitter.com/ac5nFKf8nw — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

US Secy of State Mike Pompeo: I spoke to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to underscore the priority of de-escalating current tensions by avoiding military action and the urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil. pic.twitter.com/CvsZLCLOVZ — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday condemned the Pulwama terror attack and made it clear before the international community that India attacked terrorist camps in Pakistan in self-defence at the 16th RIC Foreign Ministers meeting in Wuzhen city of Zhejiang Province in China. In response, Qureshi had called the air strikes by the Indian Air Force an act of aggression and hinted that there would be a tough retaliation by the Pakistan forces as its right to self -defence.

Previously US President Donald Trump in a press conference expressed concern towards the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Citing the Pulwama terror attack Trump said that the situation between India-Pakistan relations was dangerous and that he could foresee a tough retaliation by the Indian side.

