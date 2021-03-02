As India's ties have been building up with the Arab World, it is ready to take part in the major bilateral air force exercise in the United Arab Emirates whereby six fighter jets will be taking part in the Desert flag exercise.

As India’s ties have been building up with the Arab World, it is ready to take part in the major bilateral air force exercise in the United Arab Emirates whereby six fighter jets, namely six Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, two C-17 Globemaster-III aircraft and 125 personnels who will be taking part in the Desert flag exercise. An IAF official commented that Six IAD Su-30-MKI fighters would be taking off on March 3 for the UAE in order to participate in the Dessert Flag Exercise which is scheduled to be held for 3 weeks.

This announcement came right after Indian Rafale jets had been provided mid air fuelling by the Emirate’s air force tankers while they had been coming from France. Army chief, General Manoj Mukund Narvane had also visited Saudi Arabia and the UAE in order to reinforce ties. It cannot be denied that India has strengthened her diplomatic relationship with the Gulf nation through military training as well as bilateral exercises over the years.

However, this will be the first where the Indian Air Force will part in such a multilateral exercise in the Gulf region. IAF has also amalgamated fighters from Jaguars, Mirage 2000 and Rafales as well as Sukhois and MiGs and Tejas. Not only that, India desires to export BrahMos supersonic missiles, Akash Air defence missiles to the UAE and other countries. France, USA, UAE, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain will also be participating.

Also Read: Ahead of TN Polls, MK Stalin pays floral tribute to former CMs M Karunanidhi, CN Annadurai on his birthday

On the other hand, the observers will be Greece, Jordan, Kuwait and Egypt will act as spectators. The coordination of this air combat will be done by the air warfare center of Al Dhafra air base in UAE.