American multinational technology corporation IBM has suspended all its business in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine, CEO Arvind Krishna said. Krishna said on Monday, “I’ve heard from many of you in response to last week’s announcement regarding the war in Ukraine, and I appreciate your feedback. First, let me be very clear — we have suspended all business in Russia. In addition, I want to give you an update on a few of the efforts underway to support our colleagues in the region.” According to the IBM CEO’s statement, the company is providing critical support to the most heavily impacted areas.

With this move, IBM has joined the expanding club of American companies that shut their businesses in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine by the country. Earlier this month, PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, and Boeing ceased their operations in Russia.

Paypal President and CEO Dan Schulman said in a letter to the Ukrainian government on Monday, “PayPal supports the Ukrainian people and stands with the international community in condemning Russia’s violent military aggression in Ukraine.”

Google and Meta have already banned Russian state-affiliated media outlets from monetizing content on their social media platforms.

Boeing has ceased maintenance services for Russian airlines. The aerospace company has also suspended the supply of spare parts to the airlines.

Mastercard and Visa have announced that their cards issued by Russian banks will no longer work outside the country and all cards issued outside Russia will not work in the country.