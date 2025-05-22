Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
ICC Prosecutors Urge Judges to Keep Netanyahu Arrest Warrant Amid Jurisdiction Challenge

Prosecutors urged judges to reject Israel's request to annul arrest warrants for PM Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

ICC Prosecutors Urge Judges to Keep Netanyahu Arrest Warrant Amid Jurisdiction Challenge

International Criminal Court prosecutors have called on judges to reject Israel's request to annul arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.


International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors have called on judges to reject Israel’s request to annul arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, while the court reconsiders its jurisdiction over Gaza and the West Bank, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

In a 10-page written submission posted on the ICC’s website late Wednesday, the prosecution emphasised that there is “no basis to withdraw or vacate” the warrants issued in November. The submission, signed on behalf of prosecutor Karim Khan, who has temporarily stepped down amid an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, argued that the case against the Israeli officials should proceed.

The warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant were issued after judges determined there was “reason to believe” they used “starvation as a method of warfare” during Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, as reported by AP. Israeli officials have strongly denied these accusations.

In the filing, prosecutors stressed that the investigation is critical given the “current situation where crimes are ongoing and escalating.” They pointed out that the case remains relevant as Israel’s military operations continue in Gaza, where humanitarian conditions have reportedly worsened.

Last month, ICC appeals judges ordered a pretrial panel to reconsider Israel’s challenge to the court’s jurisdiction over the matter. Israel, which is not a member of the ICC, has consistently argued that the court lacks jurisdiction to issue warrants for its nationals.

Israel contends that the ICC has no legal authority over Israeli officials, particularly given that it is not a signatory to the Rome Statute. However, the ICC has accepted “The State of Palestine” as one of its 126 member nations, which is central to the court’s stance in these cases.

In addition to the warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, the ICC also issued a warrant for Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas’ military wing, over the deadly attacks on October 7, 2023, which triggered Israel’s offensive in Gaza. However, that warrant was withdrawn in February after his death was confirmed in an Israeli airstrike.

Filed under

Benjamin Netanyahu International Criminal Court Yoav Gallant

