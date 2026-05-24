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Home > World News > ICE Detains 26-Year-Old Indian National In California Over Theft And Vandalism Charges

ICE Detains 26-Year-Old Indian National In California Over Theft And Vandalism Charges

Indian national Parminderpal Singh was arrested by ICE in Los Angeles over grand theft, vandalism, and vehicle theft charges. Deportation proceedings are currently underway in the US.

ICE Detains 26-Year-Old Indian National In California After Multiple Criminal Charges Surface (AI Generated Image)
ICE Detains 26-Year-Old Indian National In California After Multiple Criminal Charges Surface (AI Generated Image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 13:54 IST

In Los Angeles a 26 year old Indian guy name Parminderpal Singh was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on May 21 Saturday. The ICE said that he committed multiple crimes like grand theft, vehicle theft, trespassing, and vandalism. He was taken into custody as part of a ongoing enforcement operation targeting the non-citizens who are with a criminal records. Authorities said that Singh is under going investigation and will be deported after the investigation is completed.

What Charges Is He Facing?

ICE officials said that Parminderpal Singh has committed multiple crimes in the past like:

  • Vehicle theft
  • Grand theft
  • Trespassing
  • Vandalism

The agency has not yet provided any details regarding the cases associated with the allegations through its official court files. Nonetheless, it was mentioned that the arrest was made as part of a wider safety enforcement action in California.

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ICE Shares Arrest Details Online

The arrest has gained immense attention since ICE Los Angeles provided information regarding the person arrested along with his photograph. This photograph went viral in social media networks and raised issues regarding the policies in connection with illegal immigration, crime, and deportation in the United States. On the other hand, there were social media users who believed in the importance of conducting stringent immigration check-ups, while there were others who wanted to conduct employment verification checks of undocumented immigrants.

Part Of Wider Immigration Crackdown

This arrest has taken place following increased activities of ICE in various states of America with regard to arrest and detention of people who were either guilty of criminal behavior or convicted in the past. It was recently reported by the US immigration officials that individuals with criminal records can be arrested and deported as per the laws of the country. Here is a table of the people who were arrested under this operation:

Name Age Arrest Details Charges/Criminal Record Status
Parminderpal Singh 26 Arrested by ICE Los Angeles during enforcement operation Grand theft, vehicle theft, trespassing, vandalism In ICE custody pending removal proceedings (X (formerly Twitter))
Surinder Singh Not publicly confirmed Arrested during ICE Operation Buckeye Attempted kidnapping and other criminal offences In ICE custody (Facebook)
Manjot Singh 25 Arrested jointly by ICE Seattle, HSI Seattle and Border Patrol Robbery, theft, criminal impersonation, DUI Pending deportation proceedings
Varinder Singh Not publicly confirmed Arrested in separate ICE crackdown Conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine In custody during immigration enforcement action 

Deportation Proceedings Underway

It was reported by the officials that Parminderpal Singh will continue to be in the custody of ICE until immigration legalities continue. The case of Parminderpal Singh is under consideration within the American Immigration system, and there have been no reports or orders issued for his deportation as of yet. ICE authorities say that legal actions will continue before any decision is made.

Also read: Pakistan Train Blast: Quetta Railway Track Explosion Kills 24, More Than 50 Injured

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ICE Detains 26-Year-Old Indian National In California Over Theft And Vandalism Charges
Tags: grand theft chargesice arrest los angelesice deportation caseindian arrested in usparminderpal singhUS immigration news

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ICE Detains 26-Year-Old Indian National In California Over Theft And Vandalism Charges

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ICE Detains 26-Year-Old Indian National In California Over Theft And Vandalism Charges
ICE Detains 26-Year-Old Indian National In California Over Theft And Vandalism Charges
ICE Detains 26-Year-Old Indian National In California Over Theft And Vandalism Charges
ICE Detains 26-Year-Old Indian National In California Over Theft And Vandalism Charges

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