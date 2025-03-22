Iceland Minister For Children Resigns After Admitting Having A Child With Minor

The controversy erupted after Icelandic news outlet RUV broke the story on Thursday night, revealing that Thórsdóttir, now 58, had a relationship with Eirík Ásmundsson in the late 1980s when she was 22 and he was 15.

Iceland’s Minister for Children, Ásthildur Lóa Thórsdóttir, has resigned following revelations that she had a child with a 15-year-old boy while working as a counselor at a religious group over three decades ago. The scandal has ignited a nationwide debate on ethics, power dynamics, and legal accountability.

The controversy erupted after Icelandic news outlet RUV broke the story on Thursday night, revealing that Thórsdóttir, now 58, had a relationship with Eirík Ásmundsson in the late 1980s when she was 22 and he was 15. At the time, she was in a position of authority as a counselor at Trú og Líf (Religion and Life), a faith-based organization where Ásmundsson had sought refuge due to difficulties at home.

A year later, Thórsdóttir gave birth to their child at 23, while Ásmundsson had just turned 16. In an interview with Icelandic media, she admitted:

“It’s been 36 years, and a lot has changed. I would have handled things differently today.”

Despite stepping down from her ministerial post, Thórsdóttir has no plans to leave Parliament, a decision that has drawn further criticism.

Violation of Icelandic Law?

Although the age of consent in Iceland is 15, the law explicitly states that adults in positions of authority—such as teachers, mentors, or guardians—cannot engage in relationships with minors under 18. Violators can face up to three years in prison.

Legal experts argue that Thórsdóttir’s position as a counselor meant she held a degree of influence over Ásmundsson, raising ethical and legal concerns. However, since the incident occurred over three decades ago, it remains unclear whether an official investigation will be launched.

Denial of Father’s Rights

Reports indicate that Ásmundsson was involved in the child’s early life but was later denied access after Thórsdóttir married another man. Despite this, he was legally obligated to pay child support for 18 years.

Documents obtained by Icelandic media suggest that Ásmundsson had previously appealed to Iceland’s Justice Ministry for visitation rights, but Thórsdóttir denied him access.

“I understand what this looks like,” she said in her interview, adding that “it’s very difficult to get the right story across in the news today.”

Reaction from Iceland’s Government

Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir was first alerted to the situation last week when a female relative of Ásmundsson twice attempted to contact her office. After confirming the story on Thursday night, the Prime Minister summoned Thórsdóttir for a meeting, where she resigned.

Speaking to reporters, Frostadóttir called the situation “serious” but refrained from commenting on the legal implications:

“This is a very personal matter, and out of respect for the individuals involved, I will not comment on the substance of the case.”

