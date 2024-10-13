Iceland’s Coalition Government Falls Apart, Early Elections Set for November

Iceland’s three-party coalition, which has governed the country since November 2021, has officially disbanded following internal conflicts over key policy issues. The announcement was made on Sunday by Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, who confirmed that early elections would be held in November.

“There are significant differences in opinion,” Benediktsson explained to reporters, highlighting that the disagreements spanned across a range of topics, including foreign policy and the treatment of asylum seekers. He added that he plans to meet with Iceland’s president to recommend the dissolution of parliament, paving the way for fresh elections next month.

More details awaited.