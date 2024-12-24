Iconic Saltwater Crocodile From ‘Crocodile Dundee’ Dies At 90

Burt, the legendary crocodile that made a cameo in "Crocodile Dundee," has died at 90. The crocodile is known for his fiery temper and commanding presence. After being captured in the 1980s, he became an international icon, and his legacy lives on at Crocosaurus Cove.

Burt, the saltwater crocodile who became a global celebrity after his appearance in the 1986 film Crocodile Dundee, has died at 90. Famous for his powerful presence and fiery temperament, Burt’s death marks the end of an era for fans and staff at the Crocosaurus Cove reptile aquarium in Darwin, Australia, where he had lived since 2008.

Burt’s life was over three decades of fame. Caught in the 1980s from the Reynolds River, he soon became one of the most recognized crocodiles in the world. More than 16 feet long, Burt was a massive creature, and his sheer size and presence made him a memorable part of many people’s lives.

He was popularly acclaimed for his appearance in Crocodile Dundee, where he made a memorable appearance by lunging out of the water. However, this may have been a misnomer since it has been reported that the animal featured in the scene was an American alligator and not a crocodile.

Burt’s Unique Personality

Burt was more than just a crocodile; he was a character in his own right. His independent nature and “confirmed bachelor” status were well-known to those who worked him at the farm and aquarium. “Known for his independent nature, Burt was a confirmed bachelor,” said Crocosaurus Cove in a statement on social media. “He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures.”

His difficult yet charismatic personality made him a favorite among visitors and staff alike. “While his personality could be challenging, it was also what made him so memorable and beloved by those who worked with him and the thousands who visited him over the years,” the aquarium added.

The death of Burt has left a vacuum in the hearts of many who admired him. Plans have been made by the Crocosaurus Cove aquarium, where he spent his later years, to place a commemorative sign that will celebrate the extraordinary life of Burt and all the stories and interactions he shared with visitors over the years.

One of the most popular attractions at Crocosaurus Cove was its “Cage of Death” — the only crocodile dive in Australia — allowing brave visitors to get up close and personal with these fearsome creatures. Burt’s role in this attraction, along with his famous reputation, helped cement his place as an icon in the world of wildlife tourism.

