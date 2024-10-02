Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

IDF Chief Vows To Bring Back Hostages As Forces Stand Ready Across Borders

The Israel Defence Forces' Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, stated that IDF soldiers will observe the holiday in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Judea, Samaria, and along all borders. Halevi emphasised that the holiday is incomplete without the hostages, stressing the IDF's determination to bring them back from Gaza.

The Israel Defence Forces’ Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, stated that IDF soldiers will observe the holiday in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Judea, Samaria, and along all borders. Halevi emphasised that the holiday is incomplete without the hostages, stressing the IDF’s determination to bring them back from Gaza.

IDF Statement on Social Media

In a post on X, the IDF said, “IDF soldiers will mark the holiday in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Judea, Samaria, and on all borders, with reinforced forces and heightened readiness. We are fighting, and we know this holiday is not complete without the hostages.”

Iran’s Missile Launch

Iran launched approximately 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday, targeting civilian areas and endangering lives. Thanks to proper civilian response and advanced defences, the damage was relatively minor. “We will respond; we know how to identify critical targets and strike with precision and power,” Halevi said in his statement.

Visit to Tel Nof Airbase

“I visited Tel Nof Airbase before the holiday began. The base is fully operational, has not ceased to operate for a moment, and continues to carry out strikes wherever required. We have the capability to reach and strike any point in the Middle East. Those of our enemies who have not yet understood this will soon understand,” he said.

Commitment to Hostages

On the eve of the holiday, the IDF is striking on all fronts. IDF soldiers will observe the holiday in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Judea, Samaria, and along all borders, with reinforced forces and heightened readiness, the statement added.

Mourning and Hope

“We are fighting, and we know this holiday is not complete without the hostages. We are committed to doing everything possible to bring them back,” he added.

“We mourn the fallen, and I wish to embrace their families and the wounded, who are bearing the heavy cost of this war. May we all have a much better year ahead,” the statement concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: Iran’s President Pezeshkian Visits Qatar, Seeks Regional Support Against Israel

Filed under

idf Israel

Also Read

Buried WWII U.S. Bomb Explodes At Japanese Airport

Buried WWII U.S. Bomb Explodes At Japanese Airport

Funding Surge Values OpenAI At $157 Billion Amid Strategic Shift

Funding Surge Values OpenAI At $157 Billion Amid Strategic Shift

Typhoon Krathon Claims Three Lives As Taiwan Braces For Impact

Typhoon Krathon Claims Three Lives As Taiwan Braces For Impact

Aston Villa Triumphs As Duran Dazzles In Champions League Showdown

Aston Villa Triumphs As Duran Dazzles In Champions League Showdown

North Korean Defector Steals Bus In Desperate Bid To Return Home

North Korean Defector Steals Bus In Desperate Bid To Return Home

Entertainment

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox