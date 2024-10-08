IDF Confirms Death Of One Soldier, Others Injured During Combat In Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday morning the loss of Staff Sergeant Noam Israel Abdu, a 20-year-old soldier from Kadima Zoran, during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday morning the loss of Staff Sergeant Noam Israel Abdu, a 20-year-old soldier from Kadima Zoran, during combat in the northern Gaza Strip. Abdu was serving with the Infantry Corps’ 17th Battalion, in the squad commanders’ training unit, after previously serving with the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion. In the same incident, another soldier from the 17th Battalion sustained serious injuries and was evacuated for medical treatment.

In a separate conflict zone, a soldier from the 7012th Battalion of the 3rd Brigade was also seriously wounded during fighting in southern Lebanon. Both wounded soldiers were transported to a hospital, and their families have been informed.

Since the war began, the IDF has reported the loss of 730 soldiers, with 347 of those deaths occurring during ground operations in Gaza. Additionally, 4,590 soldiers have been injured throughout the conflict. Currently, 19 soldiers remain hospitalized in light condition, 152 in moderate condition, and 29 in serious condition.

The continued fighting in both Gaza and along the Lebanese border highlights the ongoing intensity of the conflict, with the IDF experiencing heavy casualties as operations persist.

Also Read: Who Was Alejandro Arcos Catalan? Mexico Mayor Found Dead With Decapitated Head Just Six Days After Joining Office