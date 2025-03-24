Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  IDF Confirms Strike On Gaza's Nasser Hospital, Kills Senior Hamas Operative Ismail Barhoum

IDF Confirms Strike On Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, Kills Senior Hamas Operative Ismail Barhoum

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed a precision strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, resulting in the elimination of senior Hamas operative Ismail Barhoum.

IDF Confirms Strike On Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, Kills Senior Hamas Operative Ismail Barhoum

IDF Confirms Strike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital, Kills Senior Hamas Operative Ismail Barhoum


The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed a precision strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, resulting in the elimination of senior Hamas operative Ismail Barhoum. The military asserts that Barhoum was using the hospital as a base for planning and executing terrorist attacks.

The operation follows extensive intelligence gathering and raises concerns about Hamas’s alleged use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

Precision Strike and Intelligence Efforts

According to the IDF, the operation was carried out with careful planning and advanced munitions to minimize collateral damage. The military accused Hamas of violating international law by embedding operatives within civilian spaces.

In a statement on X, the IDF declared, “A key Hamas terrorist who was operating from within the Nasser Hospital compound in Gaza was precisely struck. The strike was conducted following an extensive intelligence-gathering process and with precise munitions in order to mitigate harm to the surrounding environment as much as possible. Hamas exploits civilian infrastructure while brutally endangering the Gazan population–cynically using an active hospital as a shelter for planning and executing murderous terrorist attacks in a direct violation of international law.”

Hamas Accused of Using Human Shields

IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani refuted claims that Barhoum was in the hospital for medical reasons, instead alleging that he was exploiting the presence of patients and civilians to shield his activities.

“The claim that Barhoum was in Nasser Hospital for medical treatment is completely false and was spread to mislead the public and the media. Barhoum was in the hospital in order to commit acts of terrorism, cynically using hospital patients and the population in the area as human shields,” Shoshani stated.

Concerns Over Hamas’s Use of Civilian Infrastructure

Further emphasizing the military’s stance, Shoshani accused Hamas of systematically using civilian buildings, including hospitals and schools, as operational centers.

“He remained in the hospital for many weeks, during which he held meetings with other terrorists and senior figures in the terrorist organization. The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law and takes over civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, in a way that prevents the rehabilitation and livelihood of the civilians of Gaza. We suggest that the media refrain from echoing the falsehoods of the Hamas terrorist organization and its members and check the facts before publishing such claims,” Shoshani added.

The targeted strike underscores the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the complex challenges posed by militant groups operating within civilian spaces. The IDF continues to maintain that its operations are focused on eliminating threats while minimizing harm to non-combatants.

ALSO READ: UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence

 

newsx

