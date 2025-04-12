Home
Sunday, April 13, 2025
  IDF Dismantles Hamas Terror Tunnel Near Kindergarten And School In Rafah

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) recently uncovered and demolished an underground tunnel system in Rafah, operated by Hamas. The tunnel was found beneath what was once a kindergarten and was just 100 meters away from a local school.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) recently uncovered and demolished an underground tunnel system in Rafah, operated by Hamas. The tunnel was found beneath what was once a kindergarten and was just 100 meters away from a local school.

Tunnel Discovered Beneath Civilian Infrastructure

According to the IDF Spokesperson, the Golani Brigade located a hidden shaft that led into a booby-trapped tunnel. This passage stretched for dozens of meters and was part of a larger underground route used by Hamas.

The combat engineering Yahalom unit was brought in to inspect the tunnel. Once cleared, the IDF forces safely demolished the structure to prevent further use.

Hamas’ Use of Civilian Areas Condemned

The IDF emphasized that “Hamas systematically violates international law by cynically exploiting civilian institutions and using the population as human shields for terrorist activities.”

This latest discovery underscores ongoing concerns about the militant group’s use of civilian areas for military purposes, further complicating efforts to protect non-combatants during conflict.

Operations Continue in Rafah

Israeli forces are continuing their efforts in Rafah to dismantle Hamas infrastructure, both above and below ground. The military operation is part of a broader campaign to reduce the group’s operational capabilities and remove threats near civilian populations.

(With Inputs from ANI)

