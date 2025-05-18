Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
IDF Disputes Reports Of Hamas Commander Mohammed Sinwar’s Death

Mohammed Sinwar, a senior Hamas commander in Gaza and brother of slain October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, has reportedly been killed in an Israeli airstrike along with top aides, including Rafah Brigade commander Mohammed Shabanah. The Israel Defense Forces, however, have dismissed these reports.

IDF denies reports of Hamas commander Mohammed Sinwar’s death in Gaza strike; awaits confirmation from Hamas or own intel.


The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday dismissed foreign media reports claiming that the body of Mohammed Sinwar, a senior Hamas leader in Gaza, had been found alongside a dozen of his aides, including Rafah Brigade commander Mohammed Shabanah.

In a brief statement, the IDF said it “did not recognize” these external reports and indicated that it would wait either for an official announcement from Hamas or confirmation through its own intelligence sources.

 Mohammed Sinwar Targeted Bombing in Gaza Hospital Tunnel

The development follows a significant IDF operation on Tuesday, during which Israeli forces dropped a large number of bombs on a suspected Hamas tunnel hideout beneath a hospital in Gaza. The strike was aimed at killing Mohammed Sinwar, who has reportedly been in control of the remaining Israeli hostages since mid-October 2024.

According to intelligence assessments, around 58 Israeli hostages were under Sinwar’s control, of whom approximately 21 are believed to still be alive. Sinwar assumed this critical role following the death of his brother, Yahya Sinwar, the alleged mastermind behind the October 7 attacks, who was killed by Israeli forces in Rafah.

Mohammed Shabanah Among Reported Dead

Among those reported killed with Mohammed Sinwar was Mohammed Shabanah, commander of the Rafah Brigade. Shabanah was considered one of the top contenders to succeed Sinwar as Hamas’s military chief.

If Shabanah’s death is confirmed, only Az-adin-al-Hadad, the commander of the Gaza City Brigade, would remain from Hamas’s original pre-war group of five brigade commanders. According to defense sources speaking to The Jerusalem Post, al-Hadad would likely become the next military head of Hamas in such a scenario.

Zakaria Sinwar and Family Also Reportedly Killed

In a separate incident, reports from the Gaza Strip claimed that Zakaria Sinwar—another brother of Yahya and Mohammed Sinwar—was killed along with his sons during an Israeli airstrike. The strike reportedly targeted a tent sheltering the family in the Nuseirat refugee camp, located in central Gaza.

