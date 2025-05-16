Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • IDF Intensifies Strikes In Gaza: Vows To Dismantle Hamas And Free Hostages

IDF Intensifies Strikes In Gaza: Vows To Dismantle Hamas And Free Hostages

Earlier, the IDF carried out targeted airstrikes on Houthi-controlled infrastructure in Yemen's Hudaydah and Salif ports, claiming the facilities were being used to transfer weapons.

IDF Intensifies Strikes In Gaza: Vows To Dismantle Hamas And Free Hostages

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) intensified their military operations in Gaza, launching strikes and mobilising additional troops.


The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) intensified their military operations in Gaza, launching strikes and mobilising additional troops.The IDF said that the latest strikes are part of preparations to expand the operations, with key goals including the dismantling of Hamas and the safe return of hostages.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, “The IDF has begun conducting extensive strikes and mobilising troops to achieve operational control in the areas of Gaza, over the past day. This is part of preparations to expand operations and fulfill the objectives of the war — including the release of hostages and the dismantling of the Hamas terrorist organisation.”

The post added, “IDF troops will continue to operate in order to protect Israeli civilians and achieve the objectives of the war.”

Earlier, the IDF carried out targeted airstrikes on Houthi-controlled infrastructure in Yemen’s Hudaydah and Salif ports, claiming the facilities were being used to transfer weapons.

“The IDF struck and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the Hudaydah and Salif Ports in Yemen. These ports are used to transfer weapons and are a further example of the Houthi’s systematic and cynical exploitation of civilian infrastructure in order to advance terrorist activities,” the IDF said in a post on X.

It added, “The strikes were conducted after numerous advanced warnings issued by the IDF to the population in the area in order to mitigate the risk of harm to civilian population in the areas of these sites. Any hostile activity in these ports will continue to be prevented.”

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, US President Donald Trump stressed the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where many are facing severe food shortages and said that a lot of people are starving in the region.

While speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “A lot of good things are going to happen over the next month. We have to help out the Palestinians. A lot of people are starving in Gaza, so we have to look at both sides. But we are going to do a good job.”

Risk of famine

The World Food Programme (WFP) in a release on Monday had said that the populations across the Gaza Strip are at risk of famine as fighting surged again, border crossings are still closed, and food is dangerously scarce.It further said that hunger and malnutrition intensified sharply since all aid was blocked from entering on March 2.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) snapshot released on May 12, 4,70,000 people in Gaza are facing catastrophic hunger (IPC Phase 5), and the entire population is experiencing acute food insecurity.

The report warned of a sharp rise in acute malnutrition, projecting that 71,000 children and more than 17,000 mothers will urgently require treatment. At the beginning of 2025, agencies estimated 60,000 children would need treatment.

Families starving

UN World Food Programme’s Executive Director Cindy McCain had said, “Families in Gaza are starving while the food they need is sitting at the border. We can’t get it to them because of the renewed conflict and the total ban on humanitarian aid imposed in early March. It’s imperative that the international community acts urgently to get aid flowing into Gaza again. If we wait until after a famine is confirmed, it will already be too late for many people.”

The vast majority of children in Gaza are facing extreme food deprivation, as confirmed by 17 UN agencies and NGOs in the IPC report. Coupled with the severely limited access to health services and critical shortages of clean water and sanitation, rapid increases in acute malnutrition are expected in North Gaza, Gaza and Rafah governorates.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Emmanuel Macron Slams Gaza Crisis As ‘Intolerable’, Urges Talks With Netanyahu And Trump For Ceasefire

Filed under

IDF Gaza strikes Israel Gaza conflict

newsx

Indo Thai Airport Services Replaces Celebi At Mumbai Airport After Security Clearance Revoked
newsx

Bareilly Man Hangs Wife Upside Down After Assault, Booked For Attempted Murder
The Israeli Defense Force

IDF Intensifies Strikes In Gaza: Vows To Dismantle Hamas And Free Hostages
newsx

Openai Launches Codex Powerful Ai For Developers To Write Code, Fix Bugs, And Even Help...
newsx

Hollywood Horror Shocks India! Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Box Office Nearly Beats Marvel In Opening Weekend
French President Emmanuel

Emmanuel Macron Slams Gaza Crisis As ‘Intolerable’, Urges Talks With Netanyahu And Trump For Ceasefire
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indo Thai Airport Services Replaces Celebi At Mumbai Airport After Security Clearance Revoked

Indo Thai Airport Services Replaces Celebi At Mumbai Airport After Security Clearance Revoked

Bareilly Man Hangs Wife Upside Down After Assault, Booked For Attempted Murder

Bareilly Man Hangs Wife Upside Down After Assault, Booked For Attempted Murder

Openai Launches Codex Powerful Ai For Developers To Write Code, Fix Bugs, And Even Help With Takeout Orders

Openai Launches Codex Powerful Ai For Developers To Write Code, Fix Bugs, And Even Help...

Hollywood Horror Shocks India! Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Box Office Nearly Beats Marvel In Opening Weekend

Hollywood Horror Shocks India! Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Box Office Nearly Beats Marvel In Opening Weekend

Emmanuel Macron Slams Gaza Crisis As ‘Intolerable’, Urges Talks With Netanyahu And Trump For Ceasefire

Emmanuel Macron Slams Gaza Crisis As ‘Intolerable’, Urges Talks With Netanyahu And Trump For Ceasefire

Entertainment

Hollywood Horror Shocks India! Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Box Office Nearly Beats Marvel In Opening Weekend

Hollywood Horror Shocks India! Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Box Office Nearly Beats Marvel In Opening Weekend

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix, SonyLIV & JioHotstar

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix,

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join Prequel

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival 2025: Most Amazing Feeling

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him As Babu Rao?

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom