IDF Neutralizes 12 Terrorists, Arrests Over Ten in Extensive Anti-Terror Operation

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that 12 terrorists were killed, more than ten wanted terrorists were arrested, dozens of explosives were destroyed, and weapons were confiscated during a 30-hour anti-terrorist operation in Jenin and Tulkarm. The operation, conducted in coordination with Border Police and the Shin Bet (Israel’s General Security Service), involved various IDF units, including combat engineers, paratroopers, and the Duvdevan special forces unit.

Five of the terrorists killed were hiding in a mosque in Tulkarm and were neutralized in a firefight. Among them was Muhammad Jaber, also known as “Abu Shahja’a,” a leader of terrorist activities in Nur Shams. During the operation, Duvdevan fighters, guided by the Shin Bet and utilizing drone technology, discovered an explosives laboratory and an operations centre inside a mosque.

One IDF soldier was moderately injured, and another was lightly wounded during the operation. Both soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

