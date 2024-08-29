Friday, August 30, 2024

IDF Neutralizes 12 Terrorists, Arrests Over Ten in Extensive Anti-Terror Operation

During the operation, Duvdevan fighters, guided by the Shin Bet and utilizing drone technology, discovered an explosives laboratory and an operations center inside a mosque.

IDF Neutralizes 12 Terrorists, Arrests Over Ten in Extensive Anti-Terror Operation

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that 12 terrorists were killed, more than ten wanted terrorists were arrested, dozens of explosives were destroyed, and weapons were confiscated during a 30-hour anti-terrorist operation in Jenin and Tulkarm. The operation, conducted in coordination with Border Police and the Shin Bet (Israel’s General Security Service), involved various IDF units, including combat engineers, paratroopers, and the Duvdevan special forces unit.

Five of the terrorists killed were hiding in a mosque in Tulkarm and were neutralized in a firefight. Among them was Muhammad Jaber, also known as “Abu Shahja’a,” a leader of terrorist activities in Nur Shams. During the operation, Duvdevan fighters, guided by the Shin Bet and utilizing drone technology, discovered an explosives laboratory and an operations centre inside a mosque.

One IDF soldier was moderately injured, and another was lightly wounded during the operation. Both soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

With Inputs from ANI

Tags:

Hamas HAMAS Ceasefire hamas israel idf Israel
addBlock

Recent Post

Bangladeshi Politician Found Dead Near India-Bangladesh Border in Meghalaya

Bangladeshi Politician Found Dead Near India-Bangladesh Border in Meghalaya

India Commissions INS Arighaat, Strengthening Nuclear Deterrence

India Commissions INS Arighaat, Strengthening Nuclear Deterrence

Toxic Air Pollution Reduces Global Lifespan by Two Years; India Faces Severe Impact

Toxic Air Pollution Reduces Global Lifespan by Two Years; India Faces Severe Impact

Japan Offers Financial Support to Single Women to Relocate from Tokyo for Marriage

Japan Offers Financial Support to Single Women to Relocate from Tokyo for Marriage

Taylor Swift Concert Attack in Vienna Aimed to Kill Thousands, Says CIA Deputy Director

Taylor Swift Concert Attack in Vienna Aimed to Kill Thousands, Says CIA Deputy Director

New Tajikistan Ambassador to UAE Receives Warm Welcome from MoFA

New Tajikistan Ambassador to UAE Receives Warm Welcome from MoFA

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Eliminates Three Terrorists in Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Eliminates Three Terrorists in Kupwara

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox