IDF Reports 15 Rockets Fired From Lebanon Into Northern Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

The IDF has reported that 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, intensifying regional tensions. Some rockets were intercepted, while others landed in Israeli territory without causing injuries.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that approximately 15 rockets were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel in a recent barrage, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions. This incident triggered rocket sirens in various locations, including Acre, Kiryat Bialik, Kabri, and Kfar Masaryk, as alarms sounded around 6:58 a.m. local time.

While some rockets were successfully intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, others fell within Israeli territory. No injuries or significant damage from the incident.

IDF Intercepts Drone And Dismantles Rocket Launchers

In addition to the rocket fire, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted a drone off the northern coast overnight, adding to the ongoing hostilities in the region. The IDF also revealed that Israeli forces had killed Mohammad Hussein Ramal, the commander of the Taybeh compound affiliated with the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, in an airstrike conducted in southern Lebanon.

“Ramal was responsible for planning and executing terrorist activities against Israel and was killed in the airstrike directed by troops of the 98th Division,” the IDF stated on its X profile.

Furthermore, the IDF reported that soldiers from the 36th Armored Brigade located and destroyed several rocket launchers poised to target northern Israel. Additionally, units from the 91st and 101st Divisions uncovered a cache of weapons belonging to Hezbollah during operations in southern Lebanon.

This arsenal included sniper rifles, anti-tank launchers, and Burkan-type missiles, all deemed “ready for use.” The Israeli Air Force also targeted a terrorist cell in southern Lebanon that was reportedly preparing to launch an anti-tank missile at IDF troops.

Escalating Violence In Gaza And The Region

The conflict’s intensity further escalated with the killing of Yahya Sinwar, a prominent Hamas leader, during a confrontation with Israeli forces in Gaza. Israel’s Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, described Sinwar’s death as a “military and moral achievement for the Israeli army.” Sinwar had been a key figure behind Hamas’ devastating October 7 attack on southern Israel, which acted as a catalyst for the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

On the ground in Gaza, Palestinian officials reported that at least 28 individuals, including four children, were killed in an Israeli strike on a school serving as a shelter. The strike, which occurred in Jabaliya, also left nearly 100 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry’s emergency unit.

In Syria, Israeli military actions also intensified, with reports indicating that an Israeli strike early Thursday resulted in injuries to two civilians and damage to a military post. Israel has consistently targeted military installations in Syria linked to Iran and Hezbollah, escalating its campaign against Hezbollah following a year marked by frequent cross-border exchanges of fire.

Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon

Amid the ongoing violence, Lebanon faces a dire humanitarian situation. Over the past year, more than 2,400 individuals have reportedly lost their lives due to the conflict, and a staggering 77% of public schools are no longer operational, either due to being utilized as shelters or their locations being directly impacted by the war.

