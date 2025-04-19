IDF Soldier G’haleb Sliman Alnasasra Killed, Several Injured in Hamas Ambush in Northern Gaza

In a deadly ambush near Beit Hanoun, Hamas fighters attacked Israeli troops during a tunnel demolition mission, killing Chief Warrant Officer G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra. The assault marks the first IDF fatality in Gaza since the ceasefire collapsed in March.

Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) G’haleb Sliman Alnasasra, a 35-year-old soldier from Rahat, was killed in action during an ambush by Hamas fighters in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday. Alnasasra served in the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division.

The incident marks the first fatality among Israeli forces in Gaza since the ceasefire with Hamas collapsed in March, leading to renewed and intensified ground operations in the region.

G’haleb Sliman Alnasasra Killed, Multiple Soldiers Wounded

During the combat operation in which Alnasasra was killed, a tracker from the Northern Brigade was severely wounded. Separately, two additional soldiers from the 414th Battalion of the Border Protection Corps sustained serious injuries in the same combat zone in northern Gaza.

The wounded soldiers were swiftly evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Their families have been informed of their conditions.

Initial Findings: G’haleb Sliman Alnasasra Killed, A Mission Interrupted by Hostile Fire

According to the IDF’s preliminary investigation, Israeli forces were conducting an administrative maneuver near the military’s stronghold close to Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip when the incident unfolded.

While operating in the area, soldiers uncovered a tunnel near the border fence. As they began procedures to destroy the structure, it is believed that Hamas detected their activity—setting the stage for an ambush.

Ambush Timeline: RPG Fire and Explosive Trap

At approximately 13:00 local time, Hamas fighters are believed to have emerged from an undiscovered tunnel shaft. They spotted soldiers from Battalion 414 approaching a military vehicle and fired a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at it. The attack seriously injured a female officer and a combat medic.

Roughly thirty minutes later, a rescue team was sent to the site. As they arrived, they were hit by an explosive device, resulting in the death of CWO Alnasasra. A tracker accompanying the rescue unit was also severely wounded and transported to a hospital for treatment.

