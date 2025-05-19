IDF Special Forces Attempt Hostage Rescue In Khan Yunis Amid Escalating Gaza Strikes: Report

Israeli special forces reportedly entered Khan Yunis in southern Gaza in what Arab media described as an attempted hostage rescue mission. The operation came amid a surge in IDF airstrikes across the Gaza Strip under the renewed offensive, "Gideon's Chariots."

Israeli media, citing Arab sources, have reported that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) special forces carried out an operation in Khan Yunis, located in southern Gaza, allegedly as part of a mission to rescue hostages.

The reported operation comes as the IDF expands its presence and military activities across the Gaza Strip under the renewed offensive dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots.” Over the weekend, airstrikes intensified significantly, with heavy bombardments reported on Saturday and Sunday night.

Multiple Targets Hit Across Gaza Strip

On Monday night, the Israeli military launched strikes in various locations across the Gaza Strip. The targeted areas included Deir al-Balah, Bani Suhelia (east of Khan Yunis), south of Nuseirat, and Gaza City. A particularly heavy wave of airstrikes was reported around the Khan Yunis area as dawn broke, including in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital.

Saudi Channel Claims Hostage Operation Took Place

According to a report by Saudi news outlet Al-Arabiya, picked up by Hebrew-language media, Israeli forces had entered Khan Yunis as part of an attempted operation to rescue hostages. This claim suggested a more specific objective to the military incursion in the area.

Israeli Channel Refutes Hostage Rescue Claim

However, Israel’s Channel 12 news has challenged Al-Arabiya’s account. The channel—known for its access to official Israeli sources—confirmed that special forces did enter Khan Yunis but stated that the Saudi report about a hostage rescue attempt was inaccurate.

“The special force did enter Khan Yunis,” the channel reported, but clarified that “the rest of the Al-Arabiya report regarding a hostage rescue operation is mistaken.”

Channel 12 further noted that the Israeli special forces have since exited the city without sustaining any casualties.

