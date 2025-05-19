Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • IDF Special Forces Attempt Hostage Rescue In Khan Yunis Amid Escalating Gaza Strikes: Report

IDF Special Forces Attempt Hostage Rescue In Khan Yunis Amid Escalating Gaza Strikes: Report

Israeli special forces reportedly entered Khan Yunis in southern Gaza in what Arab media described as an attempted hostage rescue mission. The operation came amid a surge in IDF airstrikes across the Gaza Strip under the renewed offensive, "Gideon's Chariots."

IDF Special Forces Attempt Hostage Rescue In Khan Yunis Amid Escalating Gaza Strikes: Report

IDF special forces enter Khan Yunis in apparent hostage rescue attempt as Israel intensifies airstrikes across Gaza under Gideon's Chariots.


Israeli media, citing Arab sources, have reported that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) special forces carried out an operation in Khan Yunis, located in southern Gaza, allegedly as part of a mission to rescue hostages.

The reported operation comes as the IDF expands its presence and military activities across the Gaza Strip under the renewed offensive dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots.” Over the weekend, airstrikes intensified significantly, with heavy bombardments reported on Saturday and Sunday night.

Multiple Targets Hit Across Gaza Strip

On Monday night, the Israeli military launched strikes in various locations across the Gaza Strip. The targeted areas included Deir al-Balah, Bani Suhelia (east of Khan Yunis), south of Nuseirat, and Gaza City. A particularly heavy wave of airstrikes was reported around the Khan Yunis area as dawn broke, including in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Saudi Channel Claims Hostage Operation Took Place

According to a report by Saudi news outlet Al-Arabiya, picked up by Hebrew-language media, Israeli forces had entered Khan Yunis as part of an attempted operation to rescue hostages. This claim suggested a more specific objective to the military incursion in the area.

Israeli Channel Refutes Hostage Rescue Claim

However, Israel’s Channel 12 news has challenged Al-Arabiya’s account. The channel—known for its access to official Israeli sources—confirmed that special forces did enter Khan Yunis but stated that the Saudi report about a hostage rescue attempt was inaccurate.

“The special force did enter Khan Yunis,” the channel reported, but clarified that “the rest of the Al-Arabiya report regarding a hostage rescue operation is mistaken.”

Channel 12 further noted that the Israeli special forces have since exited the city without sustaining any casualties.

Also Read: What Is ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’? Israel’s Latest Military Move In Gaza Explained

Filed under

Gaza Strikes Gideon's Chariots Israel Khan Yunis

Major Gen Kartik C Seshad

‘Pakistan Tried to Target Golden Temple With Drones And Missiles After Indian Strikes’: Indian Army...
TMC MP Yusuf Pathan skips

Why Is Yusuf Pathan Not Joining The India’s Operation Sindoor ‘Terror Outreach’ Delegation?
A train struck multiple p

2 Dead, At Least 1 Missing After Train Hits Pedestrians in Northern Ohio
Former U.S. President Joe

Explained: Joe Biden’s Gleason Score Of 9 And His Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
Following Saifullah's kil

Who Is Talha Saeed? After Saifullah’s Death, Pakistan Boosts Security for India’s Most-Wanted Terrorists, Including...
Eight arrested across Har

Meet The Eight Indians Accused Of Spying For Pakistan: Jyoti Malhotra, Shahzad And Others
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Pakistan Tried to Target Golden Temple With Drones And Missiles After Indian Strikes’: Indian Army Officer

‘Pakistan Tried to Target Golden Temple With Drones And Missiles After Indian Strikes’: Indian Army...

Why Is Yusuf Pathan Not Joining The India’s Operation Sindoor ‘Terror Outreach’ Delegation?

Why Is Yusuf Pathan Not Joining The India’s Operation Sindoor ‘Terror Outreach’ Delegation?

2 Dead, At Least 1 Missing After Train Hits Pedestrians in Northern Ohio

2 Dead, At Least 1 Missing After Train Hits Pedestrians in Northern Ohio

Explained: Joe Biden’s Gleason Score Of 9 And His Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Explained: Joe Biden’s Gleason Score Of 9 And His Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Who Is Talha Saeed? After Saifullah’s Death, Pakistan Boosts Security for India’s Most-Wanted Terrorists, Including Hafiz Saeed’s Son

Who Is Talha Saeed? After Saifullah’s Death, Pakistan Boosts Security for India’s Most-Wanted Terrorists, Including...

Entertainment

Jamal Roberts Wins American Idol Season 23, John Foster Finishes Runner-Up

Jamal Roberts Wins American Idol Season 23, John Foster Finishes Runner-Up

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom