Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

IDF Targets 500 Hezbollah Installations, Uncovering Headquarters In Nature Reserves

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that 500 operational enemy infrastructures in southern Lebanon were destroyed and underground infrastructures neutralized, along with the elimination of many terrorists.

Advertisement
IDF Targets 500 Hezbollah Installations, Uncovering Headquarters In Nature Reserves

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that 500 operational enemy infrastructures in southern Lebanon were destroyed and underground infrastructures neutralized, along with the elimination of many terrorists.

Destruction of Tunnels and Weapons Caches

Also, many tunnels were destroyed and more than 100 weapons caches were located and destroyed.

Engaged Forces

The forces of The IDF’s 36th “Ga’ash” Division, including elements of the combat teams of the Golani Infantry Brigade, the Etzioni Infantry Brigade (Res.), the 188th Armored Brigade, and the 282nd Artillery Brigade are fighting in cooperation with the Oketz “Sting” Canine Unit, the Yahalom (Diamond) Combat Engineers Special Forces Unit, and other units in southern Lebanon.

Key Operations

The forces of the Golani Brigade’s eliminated the Hezbollah commander of the Maroun El Ras area and damaged the enemy’s rocket launch and raid capabilities.

The forces of the 188th Armored Brigade destroyed the terror headquarters in the Yaroun area, which served as a central headquarters for Hezbollah terrorist operations against the State of Israel.

The forces of the Etzioni Brigade destroyed dozens of underground infrastructures and raided nature reserves operated under the guise of the organization “Green Without Borders,” but which served as a Hezbollah headquarters.

Artillery Support

The 282nd Artillery Brigade provided covering fire for the forces maneuvering in Lebanese territory, and in close cooperation with the Air Force, dozens of Hezbollah infrastructure and launchers were destroyed within the area.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: Israel Promises ‘Lethal’ Retaliation After Iranian Missile Attack

Filed under

Hezbollah idf NATURE RESERVES Southern Lebanon

Also Read

Harry Brook Creates History Becoming Sixth English Batsman To Score Triple Ton

Harry Brook Creates History Becoming Sixth English Batsman To Score Triple Ton

Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of National Conference Legislature Party in J&K

Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of National Conference Legislature Party in J&K

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note | Exclusive

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note |

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Lifestyle

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox