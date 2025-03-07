‘If A War Is What US Wants’: China Promises To Retaliate Against US Tariffs; Economic War Looms Large

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has made it clear that Beijing will continue to retaliate against what it calls the United States’ “arbitrary tariffs.”

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has made it clear that Beijing will continue to retaliate against what it calls the United States’ “arbitrary tariffs.” Speaking at a press conference on Friday during the annual parliamentary session, Wang accused Washington of acting unfairly and claimed the U.S. was responding to goodwill with hostility.

Wang also pointed out that China’s efforts to assist the U.S. in managing its fentanyl crisis had been met with additional punitive tariffs. This, he said, was placing more strain on already tense diplomatic relations.

“No country should fantasize that it can suppress China and maintain a good relationship with China at the same time,” Wang stated.

He further criticized the U.S. for what he called a “two-faced” approach, arguing that such actions harm bilateral relations and erode mutual trust between the two nations.

Ongoing Trade War Between China and the U.S.

The trade dispute between China and the U.S. has escalated in recent weeks. Earlier this week, Washington imposed fresh duties on China, as well as Canada and Mexico, accusing them of contributing to fentanyl smuggling into the U.S. These accusations have been strongly rejected by China.

Beijing insists that it has taken significant steps to curb the export of industrial chemicals that can be used to manufacture fentanyl. According to Chinese officials, illegal drug use in the U.S. is a domestic issue and not something that can be blamed on external actors.

The newly imposed tariffs are part of a continuing series of retaliatory measures exchanged between the two economic giants since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to office in January.

The latest developments include:

The U.S. increasing flat tariffs on all Chinese imports to 20%.

China responding with an additional 15% tariff on American imports, including chicken, pork, soy, and beef.

Beijing expanding restrictions on key U.S. companies operating in China.

China Criticizes U.S. ‘America First’ Policy

During his speech, Wang Yi also criticized the Trump administration’s emphasis on safeguarding US economic interests over international cooperation. He warned that if all countries followed such an approach, it would lead to what he described as a “law of the jungle.”

“Small and weak countries will get burnt first, and the international order and rules will be under severe shock. Major countries should undertake their international obligations – and not seek to profit from and bully the weak,” Wang said.

He cautioned that the U.S.’s current stance could create further instability in global markets, negatively impacting economies worldwide, including those of developing nations.

China Ready for ‘Any Type of War’ with the U.S.

As tensions continue to rise, China has issued a strong warning to the U.S., stating that it is prepared for an economic confrontation if necessary. The Chinese government has taken a defiant tone in response to President Trump’s aggressive trade measures.

Following the latest round of tariffs, Beijing made it clear that it would not back down. China’s embassy posted a strong message on social media platform X, stating:

“If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war, or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end.”

This statement underscores China’s determination to resist economic pressure from the U.S. Leaders in Beijing are also trying to reassure their citizens that China’s economy will continue to grow, despite the threat of a prolonged trade war.

The trade dispute between the U.S. and China shows no signs of easing. With both countries imposing heavy tariffs on each other’s goods, global markets are watching closely for further developments.