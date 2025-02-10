Former U.S. President Donald Trump issued a strong statement on Monday, calling for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump issued a strong statement on Monday, calling for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza. He warned that if they were not freed by Saturday, he would push for the cancellation of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump emphasized that the ceasefire, which has been in place since January 19, should end if the hostages are not released by noon on Saturday. His comments came in response to an earlier announcement by the Palestinian militant group threatening to delay further hostage-prisoner exchanges.

“All hell will break loose if those hostages aren’t returned,” Trump declared, urging swift action to resolve the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read: Hamas Announces Postponement of Hostage Exchange, Citing Israeli Non-Compliance