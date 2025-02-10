Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

If All Hostages Not Released, Ceasefire Must End: Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump issued a strong statement on Monday, calling for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
If All Hostages Not Released, Ceasefire Must End: Donald Trump


Former U.S. President Donald Trump issued a strong statement on Monday, calling for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza. He warned that if they were not freed by Saturday, he would push for the cancellation of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump emphasized that the ceasefire, which has been in place since January 19, should end if the hostages are not released by noon on Saturday. His comments came in response to an earlier announcement by the Palestinian militant group threatening to delay further hostage-prisoner exchanges.

“All hell will break loose if those hostages aren’t returned,” Trump declared, urging swift action to resolve the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read: Hamas Announces Postponement of Hostage Exchange, Citing Israeli Non-Compliance

Filed under

Donald Trump On Ceasefire gaza Hamas

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

French President Emmanuel Macron Invites PM Modi To Dinner At Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron Invites PM Modi To Dinner At Elysee Palace

Sudan – Palestinian Flag Waved At Super Bowl by A Dancer

Sudan – Palestinian Flag Waved At Super Bowl by A Dancer

Delhi Police Bust Child Trafficking Racket, Four Arrested; Two Infants Rescued

Delhi Police Bust Child Trafficking Racket, Four Arrested; Two Infants Rescued

Hamas Announces Postponement of Hostage Exchange, Citing Israeli Non-Compliance

Hamas Announces Postponement of Hostage Exchange, Citing Israeli Non-Compliance

Man Sues Resort After Wife And Son Dies From Food Poisoning In Canada

Man Sues Resort After Wife And Son Dies From Food Poisoning In Canada

Entertainment

Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Shot On Face, Shares Details Of Accident

Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Shot On Face, Shares Details Of Accident

David Johansen Battles Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor, Daughter Launches Fundraiser For His Care

David Johansen Battles Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor, Daughter Launches Fundraiser For His Care

Not Just Ranveer, Apoorva Also Made ‘Mother’s Vagina’ Remarks In The Show

Not Just Ranveer, Apoorva Also Made ‘Mother’s Vagina’ Remarks In The Show

B Praak Cancels His Podcast With BeerBiceps, Says ‘Pathetic Mindset And Vulgar Language Used’

B Praak Cancels His Podcast With BeerBiceps, Says ‘Pathetic Mindset And Vulgar Language Used’

Performer Detained for Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Performer Detained for Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox