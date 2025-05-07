If India Backs Down: Pakistan Defence Minister Backtracks On War Threat

Following India’s targeted airstrikes on terror camps across the border under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s Defence Minister appeared to step back from earlier aggressive posturing, hinting at de-escalation if India withdraws further military action.

India confirmed that its Air Force conducted strikes on nine terrorist locations— five in POJK and four within Pakistan’s own territory. The operation was carried out as a measured response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen on 22nd April, 2025.

Pakistan Defence Minister Says ‘We Will Respond’

Responding to the strikes, Pakistan stated that the actions were initiated by India. “India is ready to back down, they have taken the initiative, we have just responded,” said the minister. He emphasized that Pakistan has maintained for the past fortnight that it would not initiate any hostility but would respond if attacked.

“If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up these things,” he added, while making it clear that any continued offensive would be met with defense. “As long as we are under attack, under fire, we have to respond. We have to defend ourselves.”

“If India halts ops we will refrain”: Pak defence Minister who is a Nuclear Sabre rattler in an interview to Bloomberg clearly losing his nerve and looking suitably chastened. pic.twitter.com/rEwr3sSPzG — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) May 7, 2025

Indian officials underlined that all chosen targets were verified terrorist hubs. “So far, there are no reports of any civilian casualties,” Colonel Qureshi confirmed at the end of her briefing.

India maintains that its actions were conducted within the bounds of international norms and were a necessary step to protect national security in the face of persistent threats.

