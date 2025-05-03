‘If India Hits Pakistan, We’ll Seize The Northeast’: Muhammad Yunus Ally Sparks Controversy Over Pahalgam Terror

Retired Bangladeshi Major General Fazlur Rahman has sparked controversy by proposing that Bangladesh should invade India's northeastern states if India attacks Pakistan.

A controversial Facebook post by retired Bangladeshi Major General ALM Fazlur Rahman has ignited political tensions in South Asia. The former military officer suggested that Bangladesh should invade and occupy all seven northeastern states of India if New Delhi decides to retaliate against Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

Proposal to Join Hands with China

Rahman, who once headed the Bangladesh Rifles (now Border Guard Bangladesh) and is believed to be close to Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, also advocated for a joint military alliance with China to carry out the idea. In a post written in Bengali, Rahman stated: “If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh will have to occupy seven states of northeast India. In this regard, I feel it is necessary to start discussions on joint military arrangement with China.”

Rahman currently serves as Chairperson of the National Independent Commission, a political organization in Bangladesh.

Relations Between India and Bangladesh Already Strained

His remarks come at a time when India-Bangladesh relations are already under pressure. The situation became tense after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly sought asylum in India and India raised concerns over alleged attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

To further complicate matters, Muhammad Yunus, during his March visit to China, made comments about India’s northeastern states, also known as the “Seven Sisters.” Yunus described the region as landlocked and referred to Bangladesh as the “only guardian of the ocean,” implying strategic superiority in regional maritime access.

“The seven states of India… are a landlocked region. They have no way to reach out to the ocean,” Yunus said, promoting Bangladesh’s potential as a gateway for China’s regional ambitions.

Indian Response and Policy Shift

Indian leaders, especially from the ruling BJP, strongly condemned Yunus’s remarks. In what many viewed as a response, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the northeastern region’s growing role in regional cooperation: “Our northeastern region… is emerging as a connectivity hub for BIMSTEC, with a myriad network of roads, railways, waterways, grids and pipelines.”

Shortly after Yunus’s comments, India terminated a nearly five-year-old agreement that allowed trans-shipment of Bangladeshi export cargo through Indian airports and ports. The official reason cited was increased congestion, though the timing raised eyebrows.

The Bigger Picture

Rahman’s call for military action and alignment with China reflects increasing political friction in South Asia. While his comments do not reflect Bangladesh’s official policy, they could worsen diplomatic ties just as both nations attempt to bridge differences.

Observers say the Indian government is closely watching the developments and may adjust its regional strategy in response to growing provocations.

