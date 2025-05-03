Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘If India Hits Pakistan, We’ll Seize The Northeast’: Muhammad Yunus Ally Sparks Controversy Over Pahalgam Terror

‘If India Hits Pakistan, We’ll Seize The Northeast’: Muhammad Yunus Ally Sparks Controversy Over Pahalgam Terror

Retired Bangladeshi Major General Fazlur Rahman has sparked controversy by proposing that Bangladesh should invade India's northeastern states if India attacks Pakistan.

‘If India Hits Pakistan, We’ll Seize The Northeast’: Muhammad Yunus Ally Sparks Controversy Over Pahalgam Terror


A controversial Facebook post by retired Bangladeshi Major General ALM Fazlur Rahman has ignited political tensions in South Asia. The former military officer suggested that Bangladesh should invade and occupy all seven northeastern states of India if New Delhi decides to retaliate against Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

Proposal to Join Hands with China

Rahman, who once headed the Bangladesh Rifles (now Border Guard Bangladesh) and is believed to be close to Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, also advocated for a joint military alliance with China to carry out the idea. In a post written in Bengali, Rahman stated: “If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh will have to occupy seven states of northeast India. In this regard, I feel it is necessary to start discussions on joint military arrangement with China.”

Rahman currently serves as Chairperson of the National Independent Commission, a political organization in Bangladesh.

Relations Between India and Bangladesh Already Strained

His remarks come at a time when India-Bangladesh relations are already under pressure. The situation became tense after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly sought asylum in India and India raised concerns over alleged attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To further complicate matters, Muhammad Yunus, during his March visit to China, made comments about India’s northeastern states, also known as the “Seven Sisters.” Yunus described the region as landlocked and referred to Bangladesh as the “only guardian of the ocean,” implying strategic superiority in regional maritime access.

“The seven states of India… are a landlocked region. They have no way to reach out to the ocean,” Yunus said, promoting Bangladesh’s potential as a gateway for China’s regional ambitions.

Indian Response and Policy Shift

Indian leaders, especially from the ruling BJP, strongly condemned Yunus’s remarks. In what many viewed as a response, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the northeastern region’s growing role in regional cooperation: “Our northeastern region… is emerging as a connectivity hub for BIMSTEC, with a myriad network of roads, railways, waterways, grids and pipelines.”

Shortly after Yunus’s comments, India terminated a nearly five-year-old agreement that allowed trans-shipment of Bangladeshi export cargo through Indian airports and ports. The official reason cited was increased congestion, though the timing raised eyebrows.

The Bigger Picture

Rahman’s call for military action and alignment with China reflects increasing political friction in South Asia. While his comments do not reflect Bangladesh’s official policy, they could worsen diplomatic ties just as both nations attempt to bridge differences.

Observers say the Indian government is closely watching the developments and may adjust its regional strategy in response to growing provocations.

ALSO READ: Australia Election 2025: Australia Votes Amid Economic Woes And Rising Tensions With China

Filed under

Bangladesh ex general Fazlur Rahman Bangladesh Pakistan China alliance Pahalgam terror attack India response Yunus seven sisters India

Union Minister Ramdas Ath

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact
newsx

FACT Check: Was Ex Pakistan PM Imran Khan Raped In Jail?
newsx

Human Fetus Found Hanging From Overhead Wires In Gorakhpur, Police Launch Investigation
newsx

‘If India Hits Pakistan, We’ll Seize The Northeast’: Muhammad Yunus Ally Sparks Controversy Over Pahalgam...
newsx

CBDT Releases ITR Form 5 For AY 2025-26 With Major Updates
Australia election 2025:

Australia Election 2025: Counting Begins as Polls Close in Eastern States
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

FACT Check: Was Ex Pakistan PM Imran Khan Raped In Jail?

FACT Check: Was Ex Pakistan PM Imran Khan Raped In Jail?

Human Fetus Found Hanging From Overhead Wires In Gorakhpur, Police Launch Investigation

Human Fetus Found Hanging From Overhead Wires In Gorakhpur, Police Launch Investigation

CBDT Releases ITR Form 5 For AY 2025-26 With Major Updates

CBDT Releases ITR Form 5 For AY 2025-26 With Major Updates

Australia Election 2025: Counting Begins as Polls Close in Eastern States

Australia Election 2025: Counting Begins as Polls Close in Eastern States

Entertainment

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After