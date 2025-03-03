Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • If Russia Wants Talks, It Should Stop Targetting People With Ballistic Missiles: Zelenskyy

If Russia Wants Talks, It Should Stop Targetting People With Ballistic Missiles: Zelenskyy

To make Russia stop the strikes, we need the world to be more united and stronger, Zelensky said in a plea for global unity.

If Russia Wants Talks, It Should Stop Targetting People With Ballistic Missiles: Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine


If Russia wants talks, it should stop targetting people with ballistic missiles, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his latest social media post, accusing Moscow of continuing “air terror” against Kyiv.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Ukraine is fighting for a normal and safe life, which it deserves, for peace – fair and lasting. We want this war to end. But Russia doesn’t and it continues its air terror. Over the past week, more than 1,050 attack drones, almost 1,300 bombs and more than 20 missiles were launched against Ukraine to destroy cities and kill people,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

The Ukrainian President further made an earnest plea for global unity, calling on world leaders “to be more united and stronger”.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“If you want talks, don’t target people with ballistic missiles. To make Russia stop the strikes, we need the world to be more united and stronger,” Zelensky said.

Strengthening our air defense, supporting our army, and ensuring effective security guarantees that will make the return of Russian aggression impossible—this is what we must focus on, Zelenskyy said, adding, “Justice must prevail. We believe in the power of unity, and we will certainly restore lasting peace.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

Filed under

russia Ukraine Russia news Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ajinkya Rahane Named KKR Captain For IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer Appointed Vice-Captain

Ajinkya Rahane Named KKR Captain For IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer Appointed Vice-Captain

Delhi Court Asks NIA Response After Engineer Rashid Seeks To Attend Parliament

Delhi Court Asks NIA Response After Engineer Rashid Seeks To Attend Parliament

Car Rams Into Crowd in German City of Mannheim: Report

Car Rams Into Crowd in German City of Mannheim: Report

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Stabbing Attack in Israel

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Stabbing Attack in Israel

Karnataka MLA Accuses Rashmika Mandanna Of Disrespecting Kannada, Calls for ‘Lesson to Be Taught’

Karnataka MLA Accuses Rashmika Mandanna Of Disrespecting Kannada, Calls for ‘Lesson to Be Taught’

Entertainment

WATCH: ‘Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant’ – 2nd Anime Film Announced! Watch The First Teaser Now!

WATCH: ‘Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant’ – 2nd Anime Film Announced! Watch The First Teaser

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box Office Success

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

2025 Oscars: Highlights Of The 97th Academy Awards – ‘Anora’ Triumphs, Conan O’Brien Shines & Sean Baker Make History

2025 Oscars: Highlights Of The 97th Academy Awards – ‘Anora’ Triumphs, Conan O’Brien Shines &

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard