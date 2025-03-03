If Russia Wants Talks, It Should Stop Targetting People With Ballistic Missiles: Zelenskyy

If Russia wants talks, it should stop targetting people with ballistic missiles, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his latest social media post, accusing Moscow of continuing “air terror” against Kyiv.

“Ukraine is fighting for a normal and safe life, which it deserves, for peace – fair and lasting. We want this war to end. But Russia doesn’t and it continues its air terror. Over the past week, more than 1,050 attack drones, almost 1,300 bombs and more than 20 missiles were launched against Ukraine to destroy cities and kill people,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

The Ukrainian President further made an earnest plea for global unity, calling on world leaders “to be more united and stronger”.

“If you want talks, don’t target people with ballistic missiles. To make Russia stop the strikes, we need the world to be more united and stronger,” Zelensky said.