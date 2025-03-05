Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
If War Is What US Wants – Tariff, Trade or Any Other, We Are Ready to Fight: China

The spokesperson further stressed that America alone was responsible for the Fentanyl crisis in the country.

If War Is What US Wants – Tariff, Trade or Any Other, We Are Ready to Fight: China


Asserting that the US is using the fentanyl issue as a “flimsy excuse” to raise tariffs on Chinese imports, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian has said “if war is what the US wants, be it tariff or trade war” or any other, then Beijing is ready to “fight till the end.”

Jian was responding to a question by the New York Times on Tuesday, seeking China’s reaction to the further increase of US tariffs on most goods from China.

“The fentanyl issue is a flimsy excuse to raise US tariffs on Chinese imports. Our countermeasures to defend our rights and interests are fully legitimate and necessary”, the statement read.

He further stressed America alone was responsible for the Fentanyl crisis in the country.

“In the spirit of humanity and goodwill towards the American people, we have taken robust steps to assist the US in dealing with the issue. Instead of recognising our efforts, the US has sought to smear and shift blame to China, and is seeking to pressure and blackmail China with tariff hikes. They’ve been PUNISHING us for helping them. This is not going to solve the US’s problem and will undermine our counter-narcotics dialogue and cooperation,” the statement added.

Intimidation does not scare us and bullying does not work on us, the spokesperson further said, adding, “Pressuring, coercion or threats are not the right way of dealing with China. Anyone using maximum pressure on China is picking the wrong guy and miscalculating. If the US truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals.”

He concluded his remarks stating, “If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end.”

His remarks came after the Trump administration doubled the tariff on all Chinese imports to 20 per cent from 10 percent.

China retaliated on Tuesday by announcing 15 percent tariffs on chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton imports from the US, according to a statement from the State Council Tariff Commission. Additionally, a 10 percent tariff on “sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products,” was also imposed, it said.

