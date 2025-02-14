Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
‘I’ll Leave Bangladesh To PM Modi,’ Says Donald Trump While Denying US’ Deep-State Role In Country’s Crisis

The Trump administration has taken a significant step by halting all financial aid to the Bangladesh government, which is led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

‘I’ll Leave Bangladesh To PM Modi,’ Says Donald Trump While Denying US’ Deep-State Role In Country’s Crisis

Modi Trump Meet


US President Donald Trump has dismissed any allegations of US deep state involvement in the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh, stating that the situation will be handled by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a joint press conference after his bilateral meeting with PM Modi in Washington, Trump firmly stated, “I’ll leave Bangladesh to PM Modi.” The discussion between the two leaders primarily focused on trade relations and India-US strategic ties.

 

US Halts Aid to Bangladesh Government

The Trump administration has taken a significant step by halting all financial aid to the Bangladesh government, which is led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. As part of this move, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced the immediate suspension of all its contracts, grants, and cooperative agreements in the country.

USAID Issues Directive to Partners

A formal letter from USAID directed all its implementing partners to cease operations immediately under Bangladesh-based projects. The notice read, “This letter is directing all USAID/Bangladesh implementing partners to immediately suspend any work under your USAID/Bangladesh contract, work order, grant, or cooperative agreement.”

New India-US Trade Agreement Announced

Amidst these developments, President Trump and PM Modi have announced a new India-US trade agreement, under which India will increase imports of oil and gas from the United States. This initiative is aimed at reducing New Delhi’s trade deficit with Washington while strengthening bilateral economic ties.

The latest measures indicate a major shift in US foreign policy regarding Bangladesh, while reaffirming the growing strategic and economic partnership between India and the United States.

ALSO READ: What Does PM Modi’s MAGA+MIGA=MEGA Equation Mean?

