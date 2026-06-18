‘I’m Going To Take Credit But If It Doesn’t Work Out…’ Jokes Trump, Names The Person He Will Blame If Iran Deal Goes Wrong

US IRAN DEAL: Donald Trump has joked he may blame JD Vance if the deal with Iran doesn’t work out, as details of the agreement have come to light. In his G7 news conference, the US President stated the deal would be officially inked on Friday in Switzerland. He also noted “importantly, Iran has agreed it will neither produce nor procure a nuclear weapon. Mr Trump also said he is not sure he would “stick around” for the signing ceremony set to be held in Switzerland. Asked by a reporter if he would send the US Vice President to sign the deal, he joked: “I like that idea. Sure. This way, if it works out, I’m going to take the credit. If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming JD.”

Trump Jokes He’ll Blame JD Vance if US-Iran Deal Fails

The end of the US naval blockade, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which will be toll-free for 60 days, and the end of the conflict in Lebanon, are understood to be part of the deal. In his speech, Mr Trump also praised Iran’s new group of leaders, saying they are “very smart” and “far less radicalised” than their predecessors, before saying the conflict could have resulted in an “economic catastrophe”.

I didn’t want to see economic catastrophe,” he said. “If you continued that may have been the case. But Mr Trump, it seems, will “bomb the hell” out of Iran if it doesn’t abide by the agreement. Understandably, the agreement will also assure that Iran will never possess a nuclear weapon, but that it can begin exporting its oil without any restrictions.

US-Iran Deal Set for Friday Signing

There is also hope that at least $300 billion worth of funds will be made available for rebuilding Iran following the war; however, it is known that such an undertaking would only occur should the final agreement on its nuclear program take place.

The President made his remarks after stressing that it was unnecessary for Britain and other European allies to send minesweepers to the region, but if they did, it would be “good”.

Did Trump condemn military operations carried out by Israel in Lebanon?

President Trump also seemed to condemn some military operations carried out by Israel in Lebanon. While praising the Jewish state for being a “good partner”, President Trump condemned some actions taken by Israel against Lebanon. He told the media that: “I’m not saying they shouldn’t protect themselves. I’m saying when two drones are shot into the desert and drop harmlessly, you don’t have to knock down buildings in Beirut.”

Furthermore, the President added: “They could behave better. And frankly, they could do a better job. I love them as a partner. They’re terrific. But they could do a much better job with Hezbollah on that. I don’t think they’re doing well. And I feel very bad for Lebanon.”

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