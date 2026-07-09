‘I’m Number 1 on Iran’s List’: Trump Says Iran Is a Constant Threat During Air Force One Flight, Claims Tehran Wants to “Make a Deal Badly”

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Iran constantly threatens him and claimed he is “number one” on the country’s target list. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after they were asked to close the window blinds during the flight. When a reporter asked why the blinds had to be shut, Trump replied, “Because you’re probably on a dangerous flight because of the people we have to deal with. These Iranians are sick people,” suggesting there is an ongoing security threat.

Trump Claims He Faces Constant Threat From Tehran Aboard Air Force One

Responding to questions regarding any credible threat by Iran against Air Force One, Trump said that he receives threats from Iran “all the time” but did not confirm whether there was any renewed threat on Wednesday.

“Because you are probably on a dangerous flight. These (Iranians) are sick people. I have a threat all the time. I’m number one on their list. But if I go, you go. Perhaps, someday you might want to change professions,” he remarked.

#WATCH | The Press onboard Air Force One with US President Donald Trump were asked to shut the blinds next to their seats. On the matter, President Trump said, “Because you are probably on a dangerous flight… These (Iranians) are sick people… I have a threat all the time.… pic.twitter.com/UdrAh4DGfI — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026







Trump Claims Tehran Wants US Deal

Trump claimed that Iran wants to strike a deal with Washington “badly,” while expressing uncertainty over Tehran’s willingness to honour the deal.

Speaking with the reporters aboard Air Force One at RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom, Trump claimed victory over Iran “militarily” and asserted that the Islamic Republic has very “little left.” He said that the Iranian leadership called to make a deal after US forces started conducting additional strikes against Tehran.

“We have already won militarily. They have very little left… They called a little while ago. They want to make a deal so badly. I just don’t know if they’re worthy of making a deal. I don’t know that they’re going to honour the deal,” he said.

Will US Iran War Resume

His remarks come after US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday (local time) said its forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade Tehran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, following recent attacks on commercial shipping and civilian crews.

In a post shared on X, US CENTCOM said, “At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” it added.

Also Read: US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran, Tehran Fires Back at 3 Gulf Arab States; Trump Warns ‘Hit Them 20-to-1’