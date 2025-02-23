‘I’m Ready To Leave’: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Offers To Resign For Ukraine’s Peace And Security

The Ukrainian leader also responded to Trump’s broader criticisms, including the former U.S. president’s suggestion that Zelenskyy was responsible for starting the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is willing to step down from his position if it would bring peace to Ukraine, amid the ongoing war with Russia. Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday, Zelenskyy stated that he would even trade his presidency for Ukraine’s NATO membership if such an offer were on the table.

“Yes, I am happy, if it is for the peace of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said when asked whether he would be willing to give up his role for peace. “If you need me to leave this chair, I am ready to do that, and I also can exchange it for NATO membership for Ukraine,” he added, emphasizing the urgent need for security guarantees for his country.

“Dictator Without Elections”

His remarks come amid escalating tensions with former U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently referred to Zelenskyy as a “dictator without elections.” Trump’s comments were in reference to Ukraine’s ongoing martial law, which has prevented national elections since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. Zelenskyy dismissed the claims, saying he remains focused on Ukraine’s security rather than holding elections in a time of war.

The Ukrainian leader also responded to Trump’s broader criticisms, including the former U.S. president’s suggestion that Zelenskyy was responsible for starting the war. “There is no space for emotions. I have a pragmatic position,” Zelenskyy said when asked about Trump’s comments. “I can’t name these words a compliment, but what can I do? I need him on our side.”

Zelenskyy’s remarks highlight the immense challenges Ukraine faces as it continues to resist Russian aggression while navigating diplomatic pressure from key allies. His willingness to step down underscores the urgency of securing a lasting resolution to the conflict, whether through peace negotiations or deeper integration with Western security alliances.

