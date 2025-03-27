Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
‘I’m The Goddess Venus!’: Naked Woman’s Airport Rampage Ends In Violence As She Stabs And Bites Staff

Travelers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were left stunned when a woman stripped naked and launched a violent rampage, attacking multiple people in a chaotic scene. Identifying herself as the "goddess Venus," she stabbed, bit, and destroyed property before police intervened.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport

