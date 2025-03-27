‘I’m The Goddess Venus!’: Naked Woman’s Airport Rampage Ends In Violence As She Stabs And Bites Staff

Passengers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport witnessed a shocking scene on March 14 when a woman stripped naked and allegedly attacked multiple people in what authorities described as a “manic episode.”

The woman, identified as Samantha Palma, reportedly stabbed two people with a pencil and bit a restaurant manager while moving erratically through the terminal, according to TMZ. Palma, who referred to herself as the “goddess Venus,” left onlookers in disbelief as they recorded the ordeal on their mobile phones.

Alleged Assault on Airport Workers

According to reports, Palma attacked a restaurant manager, stabbing him in the head and face with his own pencil as he attempted to subdue her. She then allegedly bit him on the forearm, breaking the skin and leaving bruises.

In video footage that has since gone viral, Palma can be seen displaying erratic behavior—breaking a display television, throwing water into the air, and moving her hips suggestively. At one point, a bystander offered her a coat, prompting her to shriek and run away before cursing at random individuals. Moments later, she destroyed a display television in front of shocked travelers.

Airport Police Intervention and Arrest

Law enforcement officers found Palma hiding behind an emergency door at Gate D1 of Terminal D, covered in blood that was not her own. She was taken into custody and later admitted to police that she had not taken her prescribed medication that day. Authorities did not disclose what type of medication she had been prescribed.

Palma also reportedly told officers that she was traveling with her 8-year-old daughter. During questioning, she made further bizarre claims, identifying herself as Disney characters such as Ariel and Pocahontas, and again referring to herself as the goddess Venus.

Legal Consequences

Following her arrest, Palma was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was initially placed on a mental health hold as authorities assessed her condition.

