Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • IMF Chief Says Trump’s Tariff Push Creates Uncertainty But No Immediate Recession Risk

IMF Chief Says Trump’s Tariff Push Creates Uncertainty But No Immediate Recession Risk

In her first major interview since Trump's return to the White House, Georgieva acknowledged growing concerns over investor and consumer confidence but urged against panic.

IMF Chief Says Trump’s Tariff Push Creates Uncertainty But No Immediate Recession Risk


The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects global economic growth to slow slightly due to trade tensions sparked by President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies, but a near-term recession remains unlikely, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Monday.

In her first major interview since Trump’s return to the White House, Georgieva acknowledged growing concerns over investor and consumer confidence but urged against panic. “We don’t see recession on the horizon,” she said in a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview. However, she warned that high-frequency economic indicators suggest a weakening in confidence, which could eventually weigh on growth.

Tariffs and Trade Tensions

Since his return to office in January, Trump has enacted sweeping tariffs, including:

  • A 20% tariff on all Chinese goods,
  • Steep levies on steel and aluminum imports,
  • A 25% tariff on imported automobiles, and
  • Temporary delays on threatened 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods.

Additionally, Trump has announced that April 2 will mark “Liberation Day,” when he plans to unveil new “global reciprocal tariffs.” The specifics of this policy remain unclear, but the move is expected to further disrupt international trade relations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While these measures have fueled uncertainty, Georgieva said their impact on global growth has so far been moderate. “Trade developments could dampen growth in the U.S. a little bit,” she noted, though she maintained that the overall economic outlook for the country remained “OK.”

IMF Revising Economic Outlook

The IMF had previously raised its 2025 global growth forecast to 3.3%, largely due to stronger-than-expected U.S. growth projections of 2.7%. However, Georgieva now expects a small downward revision in the IMF’s next World Economic Outlook update, due in April.

Despite this expected adjustment, she stressed that the impact of Trump’s tariffs had not yet reached a “dramatic” level. The bigger concern, she said, is that many countries exhausted their fiscal and monetary tools during the COVID-19 pandemic and are now burdened with high debt, limiting their ability to respond to future shocks.

A slowdown in disinflation could also pose challenges, as it may delay interest rate cuts, making it harder for countries to refinance their debts.

Georgieva also pointed to other significant economic trends:

  • Europe: Increased defense spending and Germany’s repeal of its debt brake could slightly improve growth projections for the region.
  • China: The world’s second-largest economy needs to shift toward boosting domestic consumption to sustain its growth.

As trade tensions escalate, many countries are reassessing their economic strategies. The full impact of Trump’s policies remains to be seen, but for now, the IMF remains cautiously optimistic about global stability.

“The world economy has proven resilient before,” Georgieva said. “The key is to avoid overreaction and maintain long-term focus on stability.”

The IMF’s updated economic projections will be released during its spring meetings in Washington next month.

(Inputs from Reuters)

ALSO READ: French Far-Right Leader Barred from Office for Five Years, Sentenced To House Arrest

Filed under

donald trump IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva recession Trump Tariff

newsx

7 Killed In A Fire Cracker Explosion In West Bengal
newsx

IMF Chief Says Trump’s Tariff Push Creates Uncertainty But No Immediate Recession Risk
The United Nations (UN) h

Over 300 Gaza Children Killed In Recent Attacks, UNICEF Urges Halt To Violence
newsx

Lost Loch Ness Monster Camera Found After 55 Years In Deep Ocean
newsx

EAM Jaishankar Meets Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in New Delhi to Discuss Growing Bilateral...
newsx

Brazilian Man Attacks And Cuts Wife’s Breast Implant, Here’s What Happened Next
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

7 Killed In A Fire Cracker Explosion In West Bengal

7 Killed In A Fire Cracker Explosion In West Bengal

Over 300 Gaza Children Killed In Recent Attacks, UNICEF Urges Halt To Violence

Over 300 Gaza Children Killed In Recent Attacks, UNICEF Urges Halt To Violence

Lost Loch Ness Monster Camera Found After 55 Years In Deep Ocean

Lost Loch Ness Monster Camera Found After 55 Years In Deep Ocean

EAM Jaishankar Meets Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in New Delhi to Discuss Growing Bilateral Cooperation

EAM Jaishankar Meets Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in New Delhi to Discuss Growing Bilateral...

Brazilian Man Attacks And Cuts Wife’s Breast Implant, Here’s What Happened Next

Brazilian Man Attacks And Cuts Wife’s Breast Implant, Here’s What Happened Next

Entertainment

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae Ron As A Minor

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok