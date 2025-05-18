IMF Imposes 11 New Conditions On Pakistan, Warns Of India Tensions Impacting Bailout Goals

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has imposed 11 new conditions on Pakistan for the release of the next tranche of its bailout package, bringing the total number of programme conditions to 50.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has imposed 11 new conditions on Pakistan for the release of the next tranche of its bailout package, bringing the total number of programme conditions to 50. In a staff-level report released on Saturday and cited by The Express Tribune on Sunday, the IMF also warned that escalating tensions with India could pose significant risks to the programme’s fiscal, external, and reform objectives.

Rising India-Pakistan Tensions: A Cause for Concern

The IMF report noted that tensions between Pakistan and India have significantly escalated in recent weeks. However, it stated that “so far, the market reaction has been modest, with the stock market retaining most of its recent gains and spreads widening moderately.”

The recent confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours began after India carried out precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. In retaliation, Pakistan launched attempted strikes on Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The two countries reached an understanding on May 10 to de-escalate after four days of intense drone and missile exchanges.

Budget and Defence Spending See Major IMF Revisions

The IMF has stipulated that Pakistan must secure parliamentary approval for its Rs 17.6 trillion federal budget, which includes Rs 1.07 trillion earmarked for development spending. The report also shows that Pakistan’s defence budget for the next fiscal year stands at Rs 2.414 trillion, reflecting a Rs 252 billion or 12% increase.

However, the government is reportedly planning to allocate over Rs 2.5 trillion for defence, marking an 18% hike, primarily driven by the recent military standoff with India.

IMF Conditions Target Governance, Taxation, and Fiscal Policy

Among the newly imposed IMF conditions are significant governance and structural reforms. The provinces are required to implement new Agricultural Income Tax laws, with a comprehensive plan covering operational platforms, taxpayer identification and registration, communication campaigns, and compliance improvement strategies. The deadline for implementation is set for June 2025.

Another condition requires the government to publish a governance action plan based on the IMF’s Governance Diagnostic Assessment. The aim is to publicly address and reform key governance vulnerabilities.

Additionally, the IMF has mandated the government to prepare and release a financial sector strategy post-2027, detailing institutional and regulatory plans for the period starting 2028.

Sweeping Changes in Energy Sector Mandated

Four of the new conditions pertain to the energy sector, aimed at maintaining tariffs at cost-recovery levels and reducing inefficiencies:

The government must issue notifications for annual electricity tariff rebasing by July 1, 2025.

A semi-annual gas tariff adjustment must be notified by February 15, 2026.

Parliament is expected to adopt legislation to make the captive power levy ordinance permanent by the end of May.

Legislation must also be passed to remove the Rs 3.21 per unit cap on the debt service surcharge, a measure that the IMF says unfairly burdens honest electricity consumers to compensate for inefficiencies in the power sector.

The IMF and the World Bank have long criticised Pakistan’s energy policies for contributing to the accumulation of circular debt, attributing this issue to flawed governance and policy decisions.

Industrial Incentives and Auto Import Restrictions Under Review

In a bid to reform industrial policy, the IMF has asked Pakistan to prepare a report by the end of 2025 for phasing out all incentives related to Special Technology Zones and other industrial parks by 2035.

Meanwhile, in what is seen as a consumer-friendly measure, the IMF has directed the government to submit legislation to Parliament to lift all quantitative restrictions on the import of used motor vehicles. The initial phase targets vehicles less than five years old, with the legislation due by end-July. Currently, imports are limited to vehicles no older than three years.

