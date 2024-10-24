IMF’s Gita Gopinath Warns ‘Potential’ Global Trade War Could Slash World Economy by 7%

According to IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath, the world economy could contract by up to 7%, an economic loss equivalent to the combined economies of France and Germany, if major economies engage in broad-based tariff escalations.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a stark warning regarding the possible economic fallout of a global trade war. According to IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath, the world economy could contract by up to 7%, an economic loss equivalent to the combined economies of France and Germany, if major economies engage in broad-based tariff escalations.

Trump’s Trade War Threats

As global economies brace for the potential re-election of Donald Trump, concerns are mounting over Trump’s proposed trade policies, including the imposition of a universal tax or tariff of up to 20% on all imports into the United States. These measures, according to Trump, would protect American industries from foreign competition. However, the European Union is already planning retaliatory steps, signaling the potential onset of a damaging trade war.

Trump’s recent statement that “tariff is the most beautiful word in the dictionary” has sent shockwaves through global markets. Finance ministers and investors are increasingly concerned that the former president may turn these threats into actionable policies, leading to widespread economic decoupling between major global players.

IMF’s Dire Prediction

Gita Gopinath stressed that the IMF is still assessing the potential implications of Trump’s trade policies, but she warned that widespread tariffs and trade decoupling could severely impact global economic growth. “If you have some very serious decoupling and broad scale use of tariffs, you could end up with a loss to world GDP of close to 7%,” Gopinath stated.

This potential 7% loss in GDP is a dramatic figure, comparable to wiping out the entire economic output of France and Germany combined. Gopinath stressed that such a scenario would be unprecedented in the last two to three decades, where global trade has expanded significantly, leading to interdependence among nations.

The Importance of Fiscal Responsibility

Beyond the immediate risks posed by a trade war, Gopinath also highlighted the increasing levels of global government debt as a major concern. Speaking at the IMF’s Annual Meetings, she urged governments to use the current period of steady economic growth to rebuild their fiscal buffers. “This will not be the last crisis,” she said. “There will be additional shocks. You will need the fiscal space to respond, and now is the time to do it.”

According to Gopinath, taking proactive steps to reduce debt and build economic resilience is crucial to weathering future crises. Gopinath’s message is clear: fiscal responsibility, careful policy planning, and global cooperation are essential to safeguarding economic stability.

A Resilient World Economy, But Fragile

Despite these warnings, Gopinath offered a cautiously optimistic assessment of the current state of the global economy. She noted that inflation has come down without the high levels of unemployment typically associated with such adjustments. “Past experiences with bringing down inflation have not been with a soft landing,” she said, referring to historical periods of economic hardship linked to inflation control efforts. The world economy, she suggested, has fared better than many had feared in navigating the crises of recent years.

However, Gopinath urged caution. While central banks have successfully brought inflation down, the global economy remains fragile. Now is the time, she said, to “rebuild resilience” and prepare for an uncertain future. Her comments come as central banks around the world balance the need to control inflation with avoiding further economic shocks.

ALSO READ: North Sea Nations Unite to Propel Offshore Wind Power