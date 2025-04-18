‘Immense Potential Ahead’: PM Modi Speaks to Elon Musk, Reaffirms India-US Tech Partnership

The conversation builds on their earlier discussions held during PM Modi’s state visit to the United States in June 2024, where both leaders expressed interest in deepening cooperation in emerging technologies, electric mobility, space, and renewable energy.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday held a conversation with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, discussing a range of topics, with a focus on potential collaboration in the fields of technology and innovation.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared details of the interaction. “Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” the Prime Minister posted.

The interaction comes amid growing anticipation around Tesla’s possible entry into the Indian market, with reports suggesting plans for manufacturing and innovation hubs in the country.

