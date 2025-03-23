Immigrant Wife of Trump Voter Arrested, Husband Says He Doesn't Regret His Vote

A Wisconsin man remains steadfast in his support for former President Donald Trump, even after his wife was detained by immigration authorities following their honeymoon.

Bradley Bartell’s wife, Camila Munoz, a Peruvian citizen, overstayed her visa but was actively working toward obtaining permanent residency in the United States. Despite the personal turmoil, Mr. Bartell told quoted in a media report, “I don’t regret the vote.”

“He didn’t create the system, but he does have an opportunity to improve it. Hopefully, all this attention will bring to light how broken it is,” he said.

A Love Story Interrupted by Immigration Enforcement

Ms. Munoz first arrived in Wisconsin Dells in 2019 on a work-study visa, which later expired due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions. She found work in farming and hospitality, where she eventually met Mr. Bartell. The couple initially lost contact but later reconnected through Facebook, leading to a serious relationship and, ultimately, marriage.

Their honeymoon was delayed because of the pandemic, but when they finally took their trip in February to Puerto Rico, their return was met with unexpected turmoil. Upon arrival back in the U.S., immigration agents questioned Ms. Munoz about her status. When she explained that she was in the process of obtaining a green card, she was taken into custody and is now detained in an ICE facility in Louisiana.

Facing the Consequences of a Broken System

Speaking to Newsweek, Mr. Bartell described the emotional toll of watching his wife be taken away. “It’s all been a nightmare, really,” he said. “We have an attorney. The system is very inefficient, so it is taking longer than it should.”

Since sharing his story, he has faced backlash online. “I’ve received a lot of hateful messages, plenty of people saying we deserve this. And a lot of other insults,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly promised large-scale deportations of undocumented migrants, focusing on those with criminal records. However, concerns continue to grow as enforcement efforts increasingly target individuals with no violent offenses. Many, including legal residents, have found themselves caught in the crosshairs of stricter immigration policies.

ICE has been criticized for its handling of cases like Ms. Munoz’s. Mr. Bartell called for significant reform, saying, “ICE never really has any information, it seems. The system needs to be revamped for better processes and communication between departments.” He also admitted he has considered relocating to Peru if his wife is deported but worries about the impact on his son. “It has crossed my mind, but it would be very difficult for my son,” he said.

Not an Isolated Case

Mr. Bartell is not alone in facing the unintended consequences of Trump’s immigration policies. On March 8, Palestinian student activist Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder, was detained at his home in a Columbia University-owned building in front of his pregnant wife. Mr. Khalil, known for his involvement in campus protests, is also being held in a Louisiana detention center.

Meanwhile, reports indicate a surge in deportations. Since January, the U.S. has deported 388 Indian nationals, with 333 sent back on military flights in February, according to government data presented in Parliament on Friday.

As stories like these continue to surface, the debate around immigration enforcement, fairness, and policy reform remains at the forefront of national discourse.

