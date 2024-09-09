Impact Of Turkey’s Accusations On Middle East Relations

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an emergency summit to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Israel’s actions in Jerusalem.

Erdogan’s Criticism of Israeli Actions

Erdogan has been vocal in his condemnation of Israel’s military actions in Gaza. He has accused Israel of pursuing “expansionism” and targeting the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, a site of significant religious importance to Muslims. He described Jerusalem and the mosque, also known as Temple Mount to Jews, as Ankara’s “red line.”

During a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan urged Islamic countries to form a united front against what he characterizes as Israel’s aggressive policies. He emphasized that it is essential for the OIC, which represents 57 member states and claims to be the collective voice of the Muslim world, to take decisive action.

“It is unthinkable for the OIC, whose duty is to take care of the Jerusalem cause, to remain indifferent to these attacks. It is urgent that the organisation convenes at the leadership level without losing more time,” Erdogan said.

Turkey’s Legal Actions and Calls for Accountability

In addition to his diplomatic efforts, Erdogan announced that Turkey would seek legal redress for the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American woman who was shot during a protest in the West Bank last week. He stated that Turkey would apply to the International Court of Justice in The Hague to hold Israel accountable for her death.

“We will take every legal step for her blood not to remain on the ground,” Erdogan asserted. He also vowed that the Israeli leadership would be held accountable for what he described as “genocide-committing” crimes.

The Role of the OIC and International Response

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has been positioned as a key player in addressing issues affecting the Muslim world, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Erdogan’s call for an emergency summit highlights the growing tension and urgency surrounding the situation in Gaza and Jerusalem.

As the conflict continues, the international community watches closely to see how the OIC and other global actors respond to Erdogan’s calls for action and accountability.

