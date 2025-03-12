Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Important Partner’: PM Modi Meets With Former Prime Minister of Mauritius

‘Important Partner’: PM Modi Meets With Former Prime Minister of Mauritius

On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two nations. The leaders had a "wonderful" conversation about strengthening bilateral relations in various sectors.

‘Important Partner’: PM Modi Meets With Former Prime Minister of Mauritius

Indian PM Modi met with the former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation.


On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two nations. The leaders had a “wonderful” conversation about strengthening bilateral relations in various sectors.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi shared his thoughts on the meeting, saying, “Had a good meeting with former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Apart from his meeting with Jugnauth, PM Modi also met with Georges Pierre Lesjongard, a Member of Parliament and the Leader of the Opposition in Mauritius. The discussions between the two leaders focused on further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between India and Mauritius.

PM Modi Wishes Mauritius on National Day

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended his best wishes to the people of Mauritius on their National Day. He expressed his excitement about being part of the celebrations and shared some key highlights of his visit, including the grand welcome he received and his meetings with top Mauritian leaders.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bilateral Talks with PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam

On Tuesday, PM Modi held an important meeting with his Mauritius counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam. The two leaders reviewed the existing bilateral ties and explored new ways to elevate their “special bond to even greater heights.”

PM Modi emphasized India’s role as a “valued and trusted development partner” for Mauritius and reaffirmed their commitment to working together for the benefit of the Global South.

Banquet Dinner and Strengthened Maritime Partnership

As part of his visit, PM Modi attended a banquet dinner hosted by Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam. During the event, PM Modi highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between the two nations, emphasizing their joint efforts for regional peace, security, and prosperity.

Reflecting on his previous visit to Mauritius, PM Modi recalled introducing the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision. He described Mauritius as India’s “close maritime neighbour” and an “important partner” in the Indian Ocean region, reinforcing India’s commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation.

Historic Honor: The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean

In a significant gesture, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam announced the bestowment of the nation’s highest award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, upon PM Modi. This marks a historic moment as PM Modi becomes the first Indian to receive this prestigious honor.

Notably, this recognition adds to the long list of international awards conferred upon PM Modi, making it the 21st such award received from a foreign nation.

Special Gesture: OCI Cards for Mauritius President and First Lady

PM Modi also met with the President of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool, at the State House. During the meeting, in a special and meaningful gesture, he personally handed over Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to both President Gokhool and First Lady Brinda Gokhool, symbolizing the deep cultural and historical ties between the two nations.

PM Modi’s visit to Mauritius has further cemented the strong diplomatic and economic partnership between the two countries, reinforcing their shared vision for development and regional stability.

ALSO READ: After Fiery Trump-Zelensky Clash US, Ukraine To Meet In Saudi Arabia–What To Expect?

Filed under

mauritius PM Modi Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

newsx

Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: DRI Probes Bitcoin Link, Suspicion On Brother Rushab
Indian PM Modi met with t

‘Important Partner’: PM Modi Meets With Former Prime Minister of Mauritius
PM Modi's Mauritius visit

India And Mauritius Sign 8 MoUs To Strengthen Bilateral Ties
The White House once agai

White House Press Secretary Criticizes Trade Tariffs Imposed by India, Canada, and Japan
The centuries-old Shahi J

Allahabad High Court Orders ASI To Complete Whitewashing Of Sambhal Jama Masjid Within A Week
newsx

Gold Prices Drop In India (March 12, 2025): Check 22K & 24K Rates In Your...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: DRI Probes Bitcoin Link, Suspicion On Brother Rushab

Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: DRI Probes Bitcoin Link, Suspicion On Brother Rushab

India And Mauritius Sign 8 MoUs To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

India And Mauritius Sign 8 MoUs To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

White House Press Secretary Criticizes Trade Tariffs Imposed by India, Canada, and Japan

White House Press Secretary Criticizes Trade Tariffs Imposed by India, Canada, and Japan

Allahabad High Court Orders ASI To Complete Whitewashing Of Sambhal Jama Masjid Within A Week

Allahabad High Court Orders ASI To Complete Whitewashing Of Sambhal Jama Masjid Within A Week

Gold Prices Drop In India (March 12, 2025): Check 22K & 24K Rates In Your City Today!

Gold Prices Drop In India (March 12, 2025): Check 22K & 24K Rates In Your...

Entertainment

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She Is ‘Lucky’

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She

Is Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Planning To Have Kids With Jake Bongiovi?

Is Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Planning To Have Kids With Jake Bongiovi?

Netflix Film Crew Member Settles Lawsuit Over Near-Fatal Fall

Netflix Film Crew Member Settles Lawsuit Over Near-Fatal Fall

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, New Cast, Episode Titles & What To Expect

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, New Cast, Episode Titles & What To Expect

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women