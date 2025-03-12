‘Important Partner’: PM Modi Meets With Former Prime Minister of Mauritius

On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two nations. The leaders had a "wonderful" conversation about strengthening bilateral relations in various sectors.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi shared his thoughts on the meeting, saying, “Had a good meeting with former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.”

Apart from his meeting with Jugnauth, PM Modi also met with Georges Pierre Lesjongard, a Member of Parliament and the Leader of the Opposition in Mauritius. The discussions between the two leaders focused on further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between India and Mauritius.

PM Modi Wishes Mauritius on National Day

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended his best wishes to the people of Mauritius on their National Day. He expressed his excitement about being part of the celebrations and shared some key highlights of his visit, including the grand welcome he received and his meetings with top Mauritian leaders.

Bilateral Talks with PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam

On Tuesday, PM Modi held an important meeting with his Mauritius counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam. The two leaders reviewed the existing bilateral ties and explored new ways to elevate their “special bond to even greater heights.”

PM Modi emphasized India’s role as a “valued and trusted development partner” for Mauritius and reaffirmed their commitment to working together for the benefit of the Global South.

Banquet Dinner and Strengthened Maritime Partnership

As part of his visit, PM Modi attended a banquet dinner hosted by Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam. During the event, PM Modi highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between the two nations, emphasizing their joint efforts for regional peace, security, and prosperity.

Reflecting on his previous visit to Mauritius, PM Modi recalled introducing the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision. He described Mauritius as India’s “close maritime neighbour” and an “important partner” in the Indian Ocean region, reinforcing India’s commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation.

Historic Honor: The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean

In a significant gesture, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam announced the bestowment of the nation’s highest award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, upon PM Modi. This marks a historic moment as PM Modi becomes the first Indian to receive this prestigious honor.

Notably, this recognition adds to the long list of international awards conferred upon PM Modi, making it the 21st such award received from a foreign nation.

Special Gesture: OCI Cards for Mauritius President and First Lady

PM Modi also met with the President of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool, at the State House. During the meeting, in a special and meaningful gesture, he personally handed over Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to both President Gokhool and First Lady Brinda Gokhool, symbolizing the deep cultural and historical ties between the two nations.

PM Modi’s visit to Mauritius has further cemented the strong diplomatic and economic partnership between the two countries, reinforcing their shared vision for development and regional stability.