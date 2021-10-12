According to reports, the appointment of the new ISI chief has caused tensions between Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country's military.

According to the media reports, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told the military that he disagreed with the decision to replace Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General Faiz Hameed. According to senior Pakistan journalist Najam Sethi, who appeared on a TV show, the prime minister’s stance on the matter has caused a stalemate, which is why the notification has not been signed.

There was no confirmation from the PM House following the ISPR announcement, which was unusual. According to the report, the decision has caused tensions between the Prime Minister and the military. The announcements of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed’s appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander and General Nadeem Anjum’s appointment as the new DG ISI should have come from the Prime Minister’s office because the Prime Minister, as is customary, appoints the DG ISI.

Sethi also stated that a deadlock of this nature between civil and military leadership frequently leads to the parties reaching a point of no return, implying that this episode may have an impact on civil-military relations. According to the report, nothing significant came out of the national security meeting. Both the ISPR and the PM House are deafeningly silent. According to Sethi, some cabinet members also got involved to ease tensions, but the deadlock remains for the time being.