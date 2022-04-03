In recent turn of events today, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan requested the national assembly to be dissolved and new elections be held ahead of a planned no-confidence vote.

In recent turn of events today, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan requested the national assembly to be dissolved and new elections be held ahead of a planned no-confidence vote.

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, called for new elections on Sunday, just hours after a no-confidence resolution against him was defeated in the National Assembly due to “security concerns.”

PM Khan stated, “I’ve written to the president requesting that the assemblies be dissolved. Elections should be held in a democratic manner. I urge Pakistanis to vote in the upcoming elections.”

However, Qasim Suri, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, has rejected the trust vote against Imran Khan’s cabinet, calling it “unconstitutional.”

Following this. the PPP Chairman tweeted, “Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan.”

Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/sThqng0SI5 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 3, 2022

Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) effectively lost its majority in the 342-member legislature last week.