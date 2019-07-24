Imran Khan denies Pakistan's involvement in Pulwama terror attack: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan was not involved in Pulwama terror attack, terming the suicide blast as an indigenous thing. He admitted that many terror groups were operating from the country and the successive governments hid it. Khan said that these groups were created to fight Soviets in Afghanistan in the 1980s.

Imran Khan denies Pakistan’s involvement in Pulwama terror attack: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his country has nothing to do with the Pulwama terror attack of February 14 that took the lives of 44 CRPF personnel. He said that the suicide attack was carried out by a Kashmiri who according to Khan was radicalised after the brutalities of the security forces. Bailing out his country, Khan termed the attack claimed by Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad as an indigenous thing. Khan has admitted that dozens of terror organisations were operating from the country.

Pakistan hid the truth that there were 40 terror organisations operating in the country. These groups were created to fight Soviets in Afghanistan in the 1980s and indoctrinated them that it was their religious duty to fight the foreign occupation. These organisations had also close links with the army, Khan said, who was on a three-day visit to the US.

Khan said that America wanted Pakistan to do more in its War on Terror but the country was fighting for its survival and existence. He said that when Pakistan joined the US after 9/11, these armed groups turned against the country and wreaked havoc. The cricketer-turned-politician said that the moment Afgan jihad ended, the US packed up and left Pakistan with four million Afghan refugees.

Presently, Khan said that there are around 30,000 to 40,000 trained and armed people in Pakistan. However, he said that the country has now decided to not allow any militant group to operate from the soil. Khan also said that his government is the only one which has started disarming all the armed groups.

The watershed moment in Pakistan history was when all the political parties signed the paper called National Action Plan, following the slaughtering of 150 school children in Peshawar in 2014, Khan said, adding that the government has now taken over the institutions and seminaries in Pakistan.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App