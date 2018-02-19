Chief of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former cricketer Imran Khan has got married for the third time, as informed by his party. The flamboyant cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan married Bushra Maneka, a spiritual guide. The marriage was a simple event that took place at Bushra's brother's place in Lahore in Pakistan.

Flamboyant cricketer-turned-politician and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has married for the third time after tying knot with Bushra Maneka. The news about his marriage was informed by his party. PTI chief Imran Khan and spiritual guide Bushra Maneka’s marriage was a simple event. The marriage took place at Maneka’s brother place in Lahore, Pakistan. Earlier in January, Imran Khan was witnessed talking something about asking his supporters to wish him to find personal happiness for which he has been deprived of.

Imran Khan first wife was Jemima Goldsmith, whom he married in 1995. Both Jemina and Imran were together for 9 years but finally, they were divorced in 2004. Imran Khan’s tied for the know for the second time in his life with a TV anchor Reham Khan. However, it wasn’t a successful marriage as the bonding lasted or only 10 months. In January, there were reports that Pakistani politician Imran Khan had married Bushra Maneka after news surfaced on social media. The followers went into frenzy after the news of 65-year-old’s third wedding started trending on Twitter.

Congratulations to our Kaptaan @ImranKhanPTI. May he find joy & happiness in marriage & in his personal life. Wishing him all the best. pic.twitter.com/2HuOLTCsgM — Munaza Hassan (@MunazaHassan) February 18, 2018

According to a Pakistani daily, the former cricketer had secretly married a woman who he used to visit him for spiritual guidance. But the confusion about Imran Khan’s secret wedding has now been cleared by his party Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). The party said Khan had proposed to Bushra Maneka, believed to be a respected Pir (faith healer) in Pakpattan, for marriage and that she has asked for time to make a final decision.

According to a statement issued by the Chairman’s Secretariat, Maneka has “asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children”. The statement further said if the proposal is accepted, Imran Khan will approach the Maneka family formally and will make a public announcement in the proper manner. Bushra, who is in her 40s, was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad.