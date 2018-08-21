In the first meeting of newly formed Pakistan cabinet headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, it has been decided that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, who are currently serving their jail term at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, will be placed on the Exit Control List. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary said that the decision to put Nawaz and Maryam under the list came as part of the government's anti-corruption drive.

The newly elected government of Pakistan headed by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan on Monday decided that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, who are currently serving their jail term at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, will be placed on the Exit Control List. Under the Exit Control List, the father-daughter duo will be prohibited from leaving Pakistan. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary said that the decision to put Nawaz and Maryam under the list came as part of the government’s anti-corruption drive.

Earlier in July, the former prime minister was sentenced to a total 11 years in jail while his daughter was sentenced eight years in jail by an accountability court over the Avenfield properties owned by Sharif family in London. A Pakistani anti-corruption court had claimed that the Sharif family had bought four posh flats through money laundering. The Pakistan government has also directed the law ministry to contact the British government and verify the Avenfield properties in London owned by Sharif family.

The newly elected Pakistan government has ordered the law and interior ministries to take stringent actions against fugitive Hassan Sharif, Hussain Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who have been named in several corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau. They have been also declared as the “absconding criminals of the state.”

In the first-ever meeting of newly formed Cabinet headed by Imran Khan, several matters were discussed including economic challenges among others. Meanwhile, the cabinet has also decided to not to go on any foreign trip unless there is a matter that needs his address. At his place, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will represent Pakistan on several international platforms.

