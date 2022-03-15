The voting for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government is expected to take place after March 27.

Pakistan, a country where a civilian government is always wary of losing power to the military, is currently witnessing its federal government staring in the eyes of a no-confidence motion sponsored by the country’s opposition and a few dissenting allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government. The voting for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to take place after March 27.

According to a Geo TV report, the federal government of Pakistan has decided to deploy paramilitary forces after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced to hold a public rally on March 27. The report said that Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has sent a summary to the Cabinet regarding the deployment of at least 1,000 paramilitary personnel in Islamabad.

After PTI’s intentions about a public rally were publicly disclosed, the opposition party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) also called on its supporters to begin a long march towards Islamabad on March 23 to stage a sit-in.

Fueled by a mutual hatred for the government, opposition parties in Pakistan joined hands to move a no-confidence motion in the country’s National Assembly.