Imran Khan's fate is likely to be decided this Friday as the national assembly will reconvene to take up a no-confidence motion against the ruling government.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has heaped praises on India and it’s foreign policy on Russia-Ukraine war. The praise comes at a time when Imran faces threat of a no-confidence motion against him. Addressing a rally in Malakand, Imran said that despite being a member of Quad alliance, India continues to import oil from Russia, which is facing sanctions from multiple countries.

“Main aaj Hindustan ko daad deta hun (I salute India today). It has always maintained an independent foreign policy,” Imran Khan said. Pakistani website Express Tribune quoted Khan, “India is a member of Quad alliance with United States as one of its members but still it calls itself neutral. India is importing oil from Russia which is facing sanctions. This is because India’s foreign policy is for its people.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that four top generals of Pakistan including army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and director general of ISI Lt General Nadeem Anjum have asked Imran Khan to step down after the OIC-FM conference.

After several lawmakers of Imran's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf defected, a joint alliance of opposition parties filed a no-confidence against the prime minister, stating that his government had also lost majority.