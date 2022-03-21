Reports are rife that the Pakistan Army's top brass, led by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has asked Imran Khan to resign after OIC conference.

Imran Khan is in troubled waters as he faces the strongest opposition to his prime ministerial post till date. Ahead of facing a no-confidence motion on March 25 in Islamabad, Pakistan’s opposition rebuked Imran Khan for using religion card to save his government and launching a propaganda campaign through its social media team against the army.

As the charges fly against Imran, the opposition has also slammed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for delay in summoning Parliament session and not convening the assembly session within 14 days to take up their no-confidence resolution against Khan. The opposition has demanded that Imran Khan should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution.

For the no-confidence motion to pass, the resolution would need to be passed by 172 Members of the National Assembly. It will be interesting to see if the opposition would be able to get 172 votes and ensure their presence in the assembly on the day of voting.