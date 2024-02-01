Imran Khan In Exile For 14 Years, Will His Arrest Impact Pakistan?

Ahead of the general election in Pakistan, the former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been arrested and jailed for 14 years. The arrest was over the conviction of illegally profiting from state gifts – the Toshakhana case.

Khan was sentenced to 10 years of jail on Tuesday and 14 years of jail on Wednesday giving a clear signal that the military will leave no stone unturned to keep Imran Khan away from Pakistan’s general elections that are all set to begin on Feb 8.

The country is seeing a downgrade of industrial activities as the central banks have raised interest rates to a record 21% battling inflation. This has also increased the unemployment rate and poverty.

As per the media record, Imran Khan is facing over 170 cases varying from corruption to murder. And this brings a clear indication that Imran Khan is unlikely to get any relief anytime soon.

Earlier, after the arrest of Imran Khan, the drowning nation witnessed an exodus of top leaders, including Shireen Mazari and Fawad Chaudhry. Over a hundred party members had also been detained.

Imran Khan on X (Twitter) on Tuesday said, “take revenge for every injustice with your vote on February 8 while remaining peaceful.”

Khan was believed to have been backed by the military in his rise to power, he grew more confident in his leadership and started challenging the influence of the powerful generals.