Imran Khan elected government in Pakistan slowly seems to collapse as the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) consisting of an 11-party alliance alleged that the wrong policies of the Imran Khan-led government had brought the country to the “brink of economic disaster”. The opposition alliance organised protest meetings and demonstrations in certain provinces of Khuzdar, Gwadar and Hub, where local leaders spoke to the public.

The opposition is opening criticising the Imran Khan-led government and its leadership saying that their wrong policies had resulted in the country “becoming bankrupt”. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said the final decision about mass resignation from national and provincial assemblies will be taken by the leadership of the opposition’s 11-party alliance: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PDM has held five similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Multan since October 16. According to local media reports, the opposition also urged the people to attend PDM’s public rally in Lahore on December 13, claiming that the meeting will remain peaceful.

Imran Khan also faced massive criticism after its move to woo Saudi. It had been really ironical to know that earlier when Prime Minister Imran Khan was in the Opposition, he used to vehemently criticise the then Pakistani federal government for issuing houbara hunting permits. But now he is the one doing the same.