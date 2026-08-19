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Home > World News > Imran Khan Meets Wife, Sister After 9 Months: What Changed After The Supreme Court Intervention?

Imran Khan Meets Wife, Sister After 9 Months: What Changed After The Supreme Court Intervention?

Imran Khan has met his wife and sister at Adiala Jail after nine months. The meetings came after Pakistan’s Supreme Court allowed weekly family visits and ordered medical treatment for the jailed former PM.

Imran Khan (Photo: ANI)
Imran Khan (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 16:42 IST

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has met his sister and wife at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after nearly nine months. The meetings took place after the Supreme Court allowed weekly family meetings for the jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder. The court’s decision came amid concerns over Khan’s health.

Khan has been in Adiala Jail since 2023. He is currently serving a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. According to a Dawn report, Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, met him for the first time this year, and their meeting lasted about 15 minutes.

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The two reportedly met in the jail’s conference room. They discussed Khan’s health and other issues. Noreen also informed him about the Supreme Court’s order to shift him to Shifa International Hospital for a medical checkup.

Other Family Members Not Allowed To Meet Khan

Khan’s other sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, were not allowed to meet him. His cousin Qasim Zaman was also denied access. Political leaders from the PTI were also barred from the meeting.

The Supreme Court had warned that the meetings should not be used for political purposes. It said relief granted to Khan could be withdrawn if the meetings were used for political gain.

Imran Khan Meets Wife Bushra Bibi

During her time at Adiala Jail, Khan also met his wife Bushra Bibi. According to the Express Tribune report, their meeting lasted around 30 to 35 minutes. Bushra Bibi is also imprisoned at the same jail and separately met with her children, Musa and Mubashara Maneka, along with her sister-in-law Mehrunnisa, and the meeting lasted for around 40 minutes.

Supreme Court Orders Medical Treatment

The family meetings come as Khan’s health remains a major concern. The Supreme Court earlier directed the government to shift him to Shifa International Hospital within two days for medical treatment. The order said Khan should remain there until September 16. The court is expected to hear petitions seeking his treatment at a private hospital on that date.

The latest developments have brought renewed attention to Khan’s health, his imprisonment and the legal battle surrounding his treatment.

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Imran Khan Meets Wife, Sister After 9 Months: What Changed After The Supreme Court Intervention?
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Imran Khan Meets Wife, Sister After 9 Months: What Changed After The Supreme Court Intervention?

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Imran Khan Meets Wife, Sister After 9 Months: What Changed After The Supreme Court Intervention?
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