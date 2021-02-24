Pak PM Imran Khan during his maiden official visit to Sri Lanka said that the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could help extend economic ties to Central Asia, including Sri Lanka. Imran Khan maintained this would open new avenues for the development of regional ties.

Pakistan received a major lash back from Sri Lanka in an interesting turn of events. The address was scheduled for February 24. However, the Sri Lankan Parliament on Thursday has cancelled the planned address of Prime Minister Imran Khan during his upcoming maiden visit. India has allowed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aircraft to use Indian Air Space. The visit has attracted a fair amount of controversy arising out of Imran Khan’s cancelled invitation addressing the Sri Lankan parliament.

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa thanked Imran Khan for cooperation and the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting and discussed issues of bilateral and regional importance. They collectively vouched to strengthen relations in diverse areas in the meeting held at Temple Trees- the Sri Lankan prime minister’s office.

The Pakistani premier is the first head of state to visit Sri Lanka after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Rajapaksa assumed office last year. Imran’s visit indicated the importance both countries attach to their cordial relationship. PM Imran Khan is undertaking the two-day official visit to the island nation on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart.